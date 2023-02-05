Since the beginning of phase one in 2008, all the way to the present, there is no doubt that Marvel has smashed the cinematic universe. From epic hero team-ups to jaw-dropping villain takedowns, Marvel's cinematic efforts manage to be continually captivating no matter how many replays.

With the third installment in the Ant-Man trilogy, Ant-Man And The Wasp: Quantumania, coming out this month, it's the perfect opportunity to grab some popcorn and revisit some epic moments in preparation. This list contains all the necessary movies to watch for all the best Ant-Man moments and some newest Marvel movies that are always worth a watch.

10 'Eternals' (2021)

In 5,000 BC in Babylon, earthlings are attacked by the predator Deviants. The humanoid race of powerful Eternals is awakened in their spaceship by their creator Arishem and unleashed to destroy the Deviants with their abilities. However, they are stuck living on Earth over the centuries. In the present day, when the deviants once again begin to attack, the Eternals join themselves to fight the predator race that is more powerful now. Along the way, they learn devastating things about the truth behind their missions.

With some of the most breathtaking cinematography and moving direction in the MCU, Eternals presents fans everywhere with a new kick-ass superhero group. Although this one isn't directly linked to Ant-Man, Eternals is a great watch to familiarize yourself with the new storylines in the MCU.

9 'Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings' (2021)

Marvel Studios' film Shang-Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings is the debut of a new hero, Shang-Chi, played by Simu Liu. After leaving his father and the mysterious Ten Rings organization behind, Shang-Chi leads a quiet existence. Years later, when the Ten Rings attack him, he is compelled to face his history.

How does this one connect with Quantumania? Well, in the post-credits scene audience see that the Ten Rings have some sort of signal or beacon. Now in the Quantumania trailer, fans also see a clear beacon related to the Quantum Realm and likely connected to the movie's main antagonist, Kang. So with that in mind, both of these details could be connected.

8 'Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness' (2022)

After the events of Spider-Man: No Way Home and the spell he casts that breaks the multiverse, Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) travels through multiple universes and teams up with the teenage America Chavez (Xochitl Gomez) while battling to restore reality as he knows it. He does this with the assistance of Wong (Benedict Wong) and Scarlet Witch (Elizabeth Olsen). Throughout the journey, Strange and his companions realize that they must fight a formidable new foe that wants to rule the multiverse.

One cannot help but think about the first live-action project to seriously examine the multiverse when the topic of the multiverse is brought up. Although Multiverse of Madness fell short of the wildest fan theories, it is safe to expect that Quantumania will expand on what viewers got out of the film.

7 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' (2022)

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever respects Chadwick Boseman and his enduring role as King T'challa in light of his passing in 2020. After the death of King T'Challa, Queen Ramonda (Angela Bassett) and her daughter Shuri (Letitia Wright) work to protect Wakanda from outside aggressors. As the Wakandans seek to start a new chapter, the heroes must band together and chart a course for their nation.

With no obvious connection to the plot lines within Quantumania, this may seem like a weird choice; however, with its recent release and increasing popularity, Wakanda Forever has quickly become something of a new iconic Marvel film. Additionally, Angela Bassett's performance was so amazing it landed the talented actress with an Academy Award nomination for Actress in a Supporting Role.

6 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' (2021)

If you've been a fan of the web-slinging hero Spider-Man since the Spider-Man and The Amazing Spider-Man adaptations, then the nostalgia this movie gives fans is one of the most exciting things the MCU has done since the start. With the multiverse ripping and characters from different worlds being thrown into the mix, the number of Easter eggs makes this a movie that fans need to watch more than once to see it all.

Spider-Man: No Way Home is chock-full of moments that will make viewers' jaws drop. The film's ending shows us that Peter is settling into his life of forced independence. This moment is something that gets fans excited about the future of our favorite web-slinger. No Way Home's status as iconic can not be disputed, which makes it a definite watch, no matter the context.

5 'Avengers: Infinity War' (2018)

Avengers: Infinity War Changed the face of superhero movies when it didn't end with the good guys winning. That defeat was a blow to the Avengers when half of the entire universe suddenly turned to dust, including several members of the Avengers and Guardians to boot.

Fans were devastated by the deaths in the movie, and even though many moments get fans right in the heart, the experience is one that could be repeated for ages. Even though Ant-Man doesn't show up for the entirety of the film, one cannot watch Endgame without watching Infinity War. It would be criminal.

4 'Avengers: Endgame' (2019)

The curtain closed on a huge part of the MCU with Avengers: Endgame. This movie was nothing short of monumental. With the return of the blipped Avengers, Cap wielding Mjølnir, the deaths of Tony and Natasha, and the ushering in of the new age of the Avengers, Endgame secures its spot as the most watchable Marvel movie.

With the entirety of the plot being thanks to Scott Lang and his return from the Quantum Realm, this is a definite watch before Quantumania. It can't be forgotten that Endgame gives fans the first look at Scott's daughter, Cassie, all grown up. The importance of the father and daughter's lost time is evidently at the heart of Quantumania: their early onscreen reunion is nothing short of significant.

3 'Captain America: Civil War' (2016)

Captain America: Civil War saw the end of the Avengers, as most fans knew them. Seeing the beloved group of heroes torn apart from the inside is hard to watch. The mastermind behind this whole plot, Baron Zemo (Daniel Brühl), is arguably the only villain to successfully break the Avengers, making him one of the most formidable villains in the MCU.

With the upcoming release of Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania this year, Captain America: Civil War is definitely worth the watch if only to see Scott Lang and his awkward introduction to the Avengers. Not to mention fans get their first look at the ant-sized hero as Giant-Man.

2 'Ant-Man and the Wasp' (2018)

Paul Rudd's Scott Lang finds himself in the position of once again needing to fight for his found family in both Hank Pym (Michael Douglas) and Hope van Dyne (Evangeline Lilly). After a brief disruption in the Quantum Realm, Hank believes his wife (Michelle Pfeiffer) is still alive and lost within. Since Scott is the only one to return from the realm alive, he is invaluable to Hank in repairing his family.

With the introduction to the Quantum Realm and the science and ideas behind the concept, Ant-Man and the Wasp is definitely worth the watch before Ant-Man And The Wasp: Quantumania comes out this month. The movie is all about the Quantum Realm, and brushing up on the science couldn't hurt to help audience understand the movie better.

1 'Ant-Man' (2015)

Ant-Man follows the life of well-meaning thief Scott Lang after he gets out of prison and struggles to scrape by enough to see his daughter Cassie. After a burglary attempt goes awry, Scott gets approached by Hank Pym, who offers him the chance to be the hero his daughter believes he is.

Heartwarming, right? Well, pairing that with non-stop comedy and Ant-Man is a unique departure from the "norm" of superhero movies. It shows a divorced dad fighting for what is right and to remain in his daughter's life. Ant-Man takes the top spot as it's the first introduction to the pint-sized hero.

