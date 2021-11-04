The Marvel Cinematic Universe is getting even bigger this week with the release of Chloé Zhao’s Eternals, a superhero epic featuring ten new characters only in the main cast. And if you didn’t get on board the Marvel train yet, it might be scary to learn that Eternals is the 26th film of an ambitious franchise that now also includes many TV shows. But, lucky for you, Eternals is exceptionally gentle with newcomers, and even if you decided to make it your first MCU movie, Zhao gives you enough never to get lost.

However, there are bits and pieces of the MCU scattered all over Eternals. And if you didn’t see any previous MCU film, you might miss some plot points. But don’t you worry, we know not everybody has the time to rewatch the entire MCU line-up. That’s why we did the homework for you! We’ll keep the list short and just point out the essential MCU films you need to watch to understand everything going on in Eternals in depth.

Avengers: Infinity War / Avengers: Endgame

For more than a decade, the MCU build-up a conflict that was resolved in Anthony’s and Joe Russo’s two-part conclusion Avenger’s Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame. While Phase 4 of the MCU is introducing many new characters and developing stories that are not deeply connected with the “Infinity Saga”, the Marvel universe is still dealing with the aftermath of the Avengers battle against Thanos. So, to understand the current state of the world of Eternals, you should know how the Avengers left things by the end of Phase 3. And if you need a refresher on what films are essential to understand all the three previous phases, we also have a handy guide for that.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 1 / Vol. 2

The titular heroes of Eternals are beings created by the Celestials, Marvel’s equivalent of gods. The Celestials are powerful beings that literally shape the universe by creating stars, planets, and galaxies. Although Eternals is the first MCU movie to put the Celestials in the spotlight and explain just how powerful they are, these galactic beings were present in both films of the Guardians of the Galaxy franchise. In Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 1, the MCU introduced Knowhere, a mining station built inside the decapitated head of a Celestial. In the movie, once the Guardians learn of the power of the Infinity Stones, they also get a glimpse of a Celestial wielding the Stone of Power. The imagery is in place to show how powerful Celestial have to be to hold Infinity Stones and use them as tools. Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 amps up the Celestial game in the MCU by introducing Ego, the Living Planet (Kurt Russell), Peter Quill’s (Chris Pratt) father. As a Celestial, Ego has existed since the beginning of creation, and it’s because Peter has such heritage that the Guardians can withstand the raw energy of the Power Stone. If you want to learn more about the Celestials before watching Eternals, the Guardians of the Galaxy movies should be on your list.

Thor

The Eternals are beings who have followed humanity for millenniums. It’s no wonder that human culture created entire mythologies inspired by these beings. That’s why Thena (Angelina Jolie) originated the stories of the Greek Goddess Athena, Gilgamesh (Don Lee) inspired the ancient Mesopotamia epic poem of a mighty hero, and Ikaris (Richard Madden) fed on the legend of Ikarus, the mand who flew too close to the sun. There’s another powerful being from another planet that inspired Earth’s mythology in the MCU: Thor, the God of Thunder (Chris Hemsworth). The first Thor tells the viewers how some civilizations, unable to explain the fantastic powers of the Asgardians, created tales that became the Nordic Mythology. Since Eternals deals with its heroes in a similar fashion, you couldn’t go wrong in revisiting Thor to realize how the God of Thunder is connected with Marvel’s latest epic.

