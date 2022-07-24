As the Marvel Cinematic Universe continues to expand, it’s inevitable that the company will continue to bring in more and more iconic characters from comic books across history, and continue to announce titles for projects that fans can hype themselves up about. But one particular title, revealed at this year’s Marvel Studios panel at San Diego Comic Con, might just be the most interesting of them all: the name Marvel has given the current era of the MCU.

Officially, the title for Phase Four of the MCU and beyond is officially The Multiverse Saga, which should come as no surprise to anyone who’s been keeping up with MCU for the last year or so. Teased for years as a possibility, it looks like Marvel is officially leaning all in on the concept of multiple universes and the characters that lie within them.

The previous era of the MCU, which comprised the first three “phases” of films, was referred to as The Infinity Saga, a reference to the Infinity Gauntlet that a giant sentient grape—er, Thanos, the overarching villain of the last two Avengers film, was determined to put together to wipe out half the universe. The gauntlet is tied together by five infinity stones, which were introduced in a number of Marvel films leading up to Avengers: Infinity War and were magical stones that could grant their user a number of powers and abilities. Hence, the entire first era of the MCU was tied together by that one word — infinity.

It seems that Phase Four of the MCU and beyond will be tied together by the multiverse, something Marvel has been teasing for literal years now. The concept was first introduced properly in Spider-Man: No Way Home when Peter Parker accidentally cracked a hole in the whole damn thing (pun intended) and brought a number of classic Spider-Man villains into the MCU. The idea was further introduced (obviously) in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, when Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen) attempts to shatter the multiverse to pieces to reunite with her children who were lost at the end of WandaVision.

What this means for upcoming MCU films, we have no idea, though Marvel certainly delivered at this year’s panel, as they always do, overwhelming audiences with a barrage of new information about upcoming projects, casting news, release dates, and more. With this many projects coming up, even just the immediate projects arriving in the next year, it’s no surprise that Marvel wants to embrace the multiverse and all its possibilities. I mean, more characters means more money, right?