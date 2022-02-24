Big news for fans of Netflix's Marvel programs, at least for Canadian viewers. It looks like shows like Daredevil, Jessica Jones, and The Punisher, among others, will soon be available on Disney+ Star for Canadian users starting on March 16, just two weeks after their removal from Netflix worldwide. There has been no indication when or if these shows will be available for standard Disney+ subscribers in the United States.

The news comes after the announcement that these shows will be exiting Netflix, and are set to be removed from the platform on March 1. The transition of Marvel properties from Netflix to Disney+ Star has been a long time coming. Netflix cancelled its Marvel projects across the board in 2019, shortly before the release of Disney+, which serves as a direct competitor to the legacy streaming service. Disney has been quick to capitalize on its legacy properties, and with a whole litany of Star Wars and Marvel spin-offs both airing and in the works, its acquisition of external Marvel properties for streaming services is unsurprising. Disney+ has already released several original Marvel television series to its streaming service with great success, so the addition of its prior projects is no surprise.

Series such as WandaVision, Hawkeye, and Loki among others have been incredibly popular, and have given new depth to major Marvel characters while also expanding the intense and complex narrative that Disney has been developing for Marvel for over ten years. There is some question as to where the Netflix Marvel series will land, especially as they often deal with secondary Marvel characters and deal with some not-so-family-friendly content. However, moves have been made to include these characters in the cinematic universe, especially considering Matt Murdock's (Charlie Cox) cameo in Spider-Man: No Way Home and Wilson Fisk's (Vincent D'Onofrio) inclusion in Hawkeye, most likely meaning that these series then are expected to be incorporated into the larger canon of Disney's MCU.

Some have speculated that these properties will inevitably land on Disney's less family-friendly streaming service, Hulu. However, the move of the properties over to Disney+ Star in Canada might indicate that Disney wants to maintain cohesion in its properties, rather than further splitting them. But this amounts only to speculation for now.

Canadian viewers will be able to catch the Netflix Marvel series on Disney+ Star beginning on March 16. No news regarding the move of these properties to US streaming services has been announced.

