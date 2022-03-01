Disney+ is finally going to be the home of all the Marvel shows previously hosted by Netflix, the streamer reports. From March 16, seven of the live-action Marvel shows hitherto not hosted by Disney+ will be available on the streamer in North America, the U.K., Ireland, Australia, and New Zealand for the first time, which the streamer says "made the most logical sense to best serve Marvel fans". The streamer also reports the Marvel series will also be available across all other Disney+ markets later this year.

The fan favorite titles include Daredevil, Jessica Jones, Luke Cage, Iron Fist, The Defenders, The Punisher, and Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., providing access to Marvel's extensive televisual catalog all in one place for the first time ever.

Michael Paull, President of Disney Streaming, said:

“Disney+ has served as the home for some of the most beloved brands in the industry, and the addition of these live-action shows brings more from the Marvel brand together, all in one place. We have experienced great success with an expanded content offering on Disney+ across our global markets and are excited to continue that here in the U.S. as well by offering our consumers not only great content with the new Marvel additions, but also a set of features that help ensure a viewing experience most suitable for them and their family.”

RELATED: 'Daredevil,' 'Punisher,' 'Jessica Jones,' and Other Marvel Netflix Shows Leaving Streamer in March

Owing to the darker adult content of many of the shows, which are typically more violent than Marvel's other broadly family friendly offers, the streamer will be implementing extensive addition to their existing parental controls. "As Disney+ continues to grow and evolve, we remain responsive to changes on the platform to ensure we retain the trust of our consumers and uphold our reputation by offering them not only great content," a statement from the streamer says, "but also a set of features that help ensure a viewing experience most suitable for them and their family."

According to Disney:

"When opening Disney+ for the first time on or after March 16, all subscribers in the U.S. will be prompted to update their Parental Controls. This includes the option to select content ratings restrictions for each profile as well as to add a PIN to lock profiles. Subscribers can also enable a Kid-Proof Exit feature to ensure viewers cannot leave their Kids Profile without completing an exit challenge. Those that choose to keep their settings the same will continue to enjoy Disney+ as they always have within a TV-14 content rating environment, with the option to make changes at any time under Profile settings."

With Disney+ adding these darker Marvel shows, and the addition of new parental controls, it’s clear Disney is going to keep adding more content that appeals to an older audience, which should make the streamer a stronger player in the streaming wars.

More as we hear it.

'The Punisher': Jon Bernthal's Most Vulnerable Moments as Frank Castle One batch, two batch. . . penny and dime.

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Email