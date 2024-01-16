The Big Picture The Marvel/Netflix shows thrived on their own and didn't need explicit connections to the larger MCU movies.

After years of speculation, the Marvel Cinematic Universe Sacred Timeline, as depicted on Disney+, officially includes the Marvel Netflix shows. Programs like Daredevil, Jessica Jones and Iron Fist officially share the same continuity as larger productions like Black Panther and The Avengers. Though these Netflix shows would often reference major MCU big-screen characters like Captain America or Thor, the feature film side of the Marvel Cinematic Universe never had time or a desire to acknowledge Daredevil and Marvel's Netflix TV shows. Starting with Daredevil’s cameo in Spider-Man: No Way Home, though, these street-level heroes have become more and more ingratiated into the larger MCU, leading up to this confirmation of the shows existing in the Sacred Timeline.

For many fans of those Netflix productions, this is a triumphant moment that’s been nearly a decade in the making. Ever since Daredevil premiered in April 2015, the hope was that all the Marvel Cinematic Universe endeavors could officially be in the same realm beyond just off-hand dialogue references. Now it’s come to pass…but is this really a development for the best? While this shift in continuity clarifies things for the lore-obsessed, will it really do anything positive of note for the Marvel productions past, present, and future? Truth be told, the Netflix Marvel shows never needed the larger MCU up to this point, so why do they need explicit connections to these productions now?

Marvel's Netflix Shows Never Needed the MCU

There’s nothing about the Netflix/Marvel shows that would’ve been drastically improved by having the MCU movie heroes stroll into the scene and tease up Spider-Man: Homecoming or another Phase Three Marvel Studios venture. The first season of Jessica Jones, which explored the psyche of a woman riddled with PTSD wasn't t crying out for some Doctor Strange connections. While modern MCU movies like Eternals bend over backward to tease future superheroes, the Netflix shows showed that the best Marvel heroes existed in the here and now. They tackled material too dark to fit into a $250+ million budgeted blockbuster aimed at moviegoers of all ages.

By the same token, some of the Marvel/Netflix shows were so underwhelming that having the movie characters around wouldn’t have helped anything. Robert Downey Jr. appearing in The Defenders wouldn’t have turned that miniseries into something good, for example. More egregiously, that scene in the first season of Iron Fist where Danny Rand/Iron Fist tells a room full of largely Black and brown martial arts students “you’re chattering like monkeys!” would’ve been painfully tone-deaf even if Sebastian Stan’s Bucky Barnes had been lurking in the corner. Marvel movie characters would’ve just undercut the best provocative qualities of these streaming shows. Similarly, they also couldn’t have saved some of these productions.

Getting divorced from the Marvel Studios movies (a byproduct of Marvel Studios and Marvel Television being ruled over by different people in the 2010s) at least allowed the Marvel/Netflix shows to stand out on their own. If Marvel/Netflix shows like Jessica Jones clicked, it wasn’t just because the TV show leaned on references and newspaper headlines of Hulk and The Battle in New York in The Avengers. Similarly, that dreadful costume for Diamondback in the final episodes of Luke Cage couldn’t get suddenly saved because the character was able to rub shoulders with Justin Hammer. Though it wasn't necessarily an ideal creative environment for those making these streaming shows, the Marvel/Netflix shows did at least have to establish their own ethos and aesthetic. For better and for worse, these productions did just that, and it’s doubtful explicitly being tied into the other MCU movies will suddenly enhance those qualities.

Absorbing Marvel's Netflix Shows Reflects Marvel Studios' Influence

Back in 2005, Merrill Lynch gave Marvel a $525 million loan to create a series of standalone movies. This was the birth of the Marvel Cinematic Universe and the creation of an enormous amount of risk. Marvel was still not too far removed from going bankrupt in the late 90s while the film rights to its most popular characters were stored up at studios like 20th Century Fox and Sony/Columbia Pictures. The initial Marvel Studios movies were independent productions that, though by no means scrappy underdogs, were certainly the David to Spider-Man 3’s Goliath. All that’s changed now two decades later, with Marvel Studios dominating the pop culture landscape.

Its newest form of domination has been to absorb all the previously separate movie incarnations of Marvel characters into its MCU continuity. Spider-Man: No Way Home made room for all the Sony/Marvel characters to rub shoulders with the MCU while the Disney/Fox merger allowed the X-Men to enter this franchise. Marvel Studios has built Phase Four and Five reinforcing its monopoly over superhero-themed entertainment. Though not as worrisome as the integration of the Fox characters (since Disney always technically owned the Marvel/Netflix shows), the explicit inclusion of the Marvel/Netflix shows into the Sacred Timeline does continue this troubling trend. The Marvel Cinematic Universe wants to make all Marvel entertainment MCU properties, rather than making its shared continuity counterprogramming to rival X-Men and Spider-Man movies.

Canonizing Marvel’s Netflix Shows Isn't All That Great

While seeing all these brands in one space and timeline may make Disney and Marvel executives pleased, it also removes further competition from the marketplace. The darker aesthetic of the Marvel/Netflix shows often created laughably incompetent creative endeavors, but that was a choice that differentiated these productions from the movies. Just absorbing them into the Sacred Timeline further solidifies that the Marvel Cinematic Universe has its tendrils everywhere, which isn’t good news for anyone. Variety is the spice of life and having one franchise control all live-action depictions of Marvel characters isn’t an ideal scenario in the least.

Plus, drawing further attention to the idea of a continuity cross-over between the Marvel/Netflix shows and other Marvel Cinematic Universe properties overwhelms the standout standalone elements of programs like Daredevil and Jessica Jones. Great performances from actors like Krysten Ritter and Jon Bernthal, for instance, or nifty gnarly fight scenes should be appreciated on their own terms, not in how they relate to Moon Knight and I Am Groot. Put simply, explicit connections to the MCU movies weren’t needed back in the 2010s, and it’s hard to figure out why they’re needed now beyond cynical marketing reasons.