More than one fan misses the Defenders Saga era of Marvel. Fans would be excitedly anticipating the release of the next season in the series, wondering how they'd tie in together, and looking forward to seeing Daredevil (Charlie Cox), The Punisher (Jon Bernthal), Jessica Jones (Krysten Ritter), Luke Cage (Mike Colter), or the Iron Fist (Finn Jones) kick some serious butt. The Netflix Marvel shows had their viewers hooked with their gritty action and street-smart superheroes. It was such a great time to be a Marvel fan.

In recent years, Marvel's TV shows haven't quite been able to reach their successor's level of raw brutality. While they're not bad by any means, since the culmination of the Defender's Saga with the third season of Jessica Jones in 2019, Disney has been a bit restrictive on the level of violence they're willing to incorporate. However, fans still have the Netflix Marvel shows, which received positive reviews from critics and fans; some even earned high ratings on the popular review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes, cementing their legacy as worthy non-MCU entries in Marvel's ever-expanding media universe.

13 'Iron Fist' - Season 1 (2017)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 20%

Iron Fist is one of those shows people either loved or hated; for most, it was the latter. Season one focused on a now-adult Danny Rand after he resurfaced following a presumed death in a plane crash with his parents when he was a child. Having been rescued, he was trained as a martial arts professional, eventually earning the right to wield a mystical power known as the Iron Fist.

The first season may have done a good job introducing fans to the character, but when it comes to action-packed fun and brilliant fight choreography, it was severely lacking. As the season progressed, it just didn't stand as strong as its predecessors, but season two was another story. Jones' acting was stiff, while the story itself seemed slow-paced, meandering, and often unengaging. Critics and fans reacted negatively to Iron Fist season 1, widely considerided the worst entry into Netflx's Marvel saga.

12 'Iron Fist' - Season 2 (2018)

Rotten Tomatoes Score - 55%

Following his apparent death, it was revealed that Matt Murdock whispered "Protect my city" into Danny's ear as he sacrificed himself. Danny was adamant about keeping Matt's last request alive while also focusing on protecting the people closest to him.

Iron Fist's second season did excessively better than its first. The plot was solid, the character development improved, and the stunt choreography was vastly superior. While the first season focused more on the character's introduction, the second followed in the aftermath of what happened in The Defenders. Iron Fist ended on a major cliffhanger as Danny and Ward (Tom Pelphrey) went on an adventure, and Collen (Jessica Henwick) became the White Iron Fist. While season one was questionable, number two had fans kicking and screaming when the credits rolled, and there would be no answers to that amazing cliffhanger.

11 'The Punisher' - Season 2 (2019)

Rotten Tomatoes Score - 62%

The first season of The Punisher focused on Frank's family, his past within the Marine Corps, and his connection with Billy Russo (Ben Barnes), Agent Orange (Paul Schulz), Micro (Ebon Moss-Bachrach), and a secretive CIA mission. The second focused on a now off-the-radar Castle as he kept his head low while traveling America and trying to stay out of trouble. But if there's one thing to know about Frank is that he can't avoid it for long.

Season 2 of The Punisher was uneven and somewhat underwhelming. The action was stellar, mainly supported by excellent choreography and a visceral approach to the fighting sequences. However, and despite Bernthal's genuinely committed performance, Frank Castle's characterization was lacking. Unlike other Netflix Marvel shows, The Punisher always favored visual over emotional impact, contributing to its somewhat infamous nature among the streamer's comic book adaptations.

10 'The Punisher' - Season 1 (2017)

Rotten Tomatoes Score - 68%

Arguably, Marvel's most brutal TV series is The Punisher. Daredevil has its harrowing moments throughout, but the Punisher is a man who doesn't hesitate to punch, kick, stab, shoot, or kill the bad guy. If he's got a gym weight or a sledgehammer, too? He'll find a way to use them in a fight. The first season of his show centered on Frank Castle and delved deeper into his tormented past and how it affected his present.

While he was originally introduced in the second season of The Man Without Fear's solo series, he quickly became someone fans would love to see in his own show. That moment finally came a year after his appearance in Daredevil when The Punisher was released on the platform. Season 1 of The Punisher soars entirely thanks to Bernthal's take on the iconic character. His aggressive, passionate performance, coupled with several impressive action sequences, is more than enough to make up for the season's many flaws.

9 'Jessica Jones' - Season 3 (2019)

Rotten Tomatoes Score - 73%

Released four months after its cancelation in February 2019, Jessica Jones' third and final season followed its titular character as she crossed paths with old foes and new allies. Returning to help the people of New York following her mother's death at the hands of Trish Walker (Rachael Taylor), Jones struggles to adapt to her new reality.

While the first two seasons centered mostly on Jessica, the show's third installment focused slightly more on Trish. Her newfound abilities and her decision to follow in Jessica's footsteps made the season nearly a 50/50 split, much to her and the audience's dismay. Trish's presence on the show becomes incredibly annoying to watch at times, which is partly why the series didn't sit as well among fans as its predecessors. Ritter remains compelling as ever, but season 3 just doesn't feel like her show anymore—and considering this was her swan song, it's all the worse.

8 'The Defenders' (2017)

Rotten Tomatoes Score - 78%

The street-level Avengers finally came together in the long-anticipated miniseries The Defenders, which dropped on Netflix in August 2017. The special series saw Iron Fist, Daredevil, Luke Cage, and Jessica Jones team up to take down the global organization known as The Hand (formally known as Yami no te) as they attempted to achieve immortality by any means necessary.

While the series ended on somewhat of a cliffhanger with Matt presumed dead to his friends, The Defenders was nothing if not exciting. Seeing everyone fighting alongside each other with one goal was exhilarating, providing a television experience unlike any other. The stunt choreography was fantastic—that hallway fight meet-up is a major highlight of the series—and the plot was fun to watch. The story might've been safe and lacking in twists, but a game cast, including a scene-stealing Sigourney Weaver, makes this an excellent effort. Overall, it's not hard to see why fans and critics loved The Defenders so much.

7 'Daredevil' - Season 2 (2016)

Rotten Tomatoes Score - 81%

The second season of Daredevil centered on Matt, Karen, Foggy, and the antics of Nelson and Murdock, but it also introduced a new character to the Defenders universe. While Frank Castle was known to some Marvel fans, he was completely unheard of by others. The character is shrouded in mystery and walks with a radiating dark persona.

Presented as one of the antagonists to Daredevil, the man known as The Punisher made his presence known quickly and violently. Daredevil was already capable of being hard to watch in places—like that time Wilson Fisk took a man's head off with a car door—but the man who wore a menacing skull on his chest amped that level of brutality up by ten. Daredevil Season 2 felt like a logical progression of everything that worked about its predecessor. It might've not reached Season 1's heights, largely thanks to Kingping's reduced role, but Daredevil's sophomore effort made up for any flaws with a gripping plot, impressive action, and more of the intense thrills that made it impactful in the first place.

6 'Jessica Jones' - Season 2 (2018)

Rotten Tomatoes Score - 82%

After killing Kilgrave (David Tennant) in the previous season's finale, Jessica has become known to the people of New York as a hero. Season two follows her and her super strength as they take on new cases while also exploring the aforementioned infuriating character development for Trish.

Trish Walker proved herself arguably one of the most infuriating Marvel characters in the show's second season. Every decision she made seemed to anger the audience even more. But despite her hated character development, it didn't make Jessica Jones's second season entirely bad. Ritter was as compelling as ever in the role, and while Killgrave's absence was noticeable, her performance remained the show's driving force. Season 2 of Jessica Jones is less focused, but Ritter's central work and a slow-burn storyline make this one of the strongest efforts in Marvel's not-defunct Marvel universe.

5 'Luke Cage' - Season 2 (2018)

Rotten Tomatoes Score - 85%

Luke Cage returned in 2018 with a second and final season set after the events of The Defenders. He was back protecting the people of Harlem from a new threat in the form of a deadly conflict between Bushmaster (Mustafa Shakir) and the Stokes family, led by the ruthless Mariah (Alfre Woodard).

Highly regarded for its ambitious plot, Luke Cage's second season was just as highly praised as its first. Even with some infuriating characters fans wouldn't have been sad to see die, the show's second season is rightfully deserving of all the praise it received. Particularly great is the mighty Alfre Woodard as the season's villainess, delivering a complex and fascinating portrayal that stands alongside Vincent D'Onofrio's Kingpin among the best in Marvel television—and, indeed, Marvel as a whole.

4 'Luke Cage' - Season 1 (2016)

Rotten Tomatoes Score - 90%

The man with impenetrable skin joined the Marvel Netflix franchise in 2016 with the release of Luke Cage's first season. Up until this point, only Daredevil and Jessica Jones had had their first seasons air, and they'd been met with mostly positive feedback, so fans were excited to see how the next in the lineup would fare in comparison.

When Luke's solo series hit the platform, his story instantly became one fans were excited to explore. Acclaimed for its socially conscious approach, Luke Cage did just as well as its predecessors. With a focus on the streets of Harlem, New York, Season 1 of Luke Cage had all the grittiness of its fellow Marvel shows but with a more latent sense of realism through the relatable themes it dealt with. Stellar performances from Colter, Woodard, and Oscar-winner Mahershala Ali further made the season an impressive achievement that set a high standard for future Marvel shows.

3 'Jessica Jones' - Season 1 (2015)

Rotten Tomatoes Score - 94%

Jessica Jones was the second show to be released in the Defenders Saga. According to fans and critics alike, its first installment is the best of the show's three seasons. Jessica Jones' first season focused on introducing the character to fans while exploring her backstory and how she got to where she is in the show.

While The Punisher and Daredevil are undeniably brutal, Jessica Jones is one of Marvel's darker shows, covering some intense topics like domestic abuse and sexual assault. Furthermore, it doesn't hold back in making the viewers feel as uncomfortable as possible. Ritter delivers an outstanding performance as the complicated and turbulent lead character, excellently supported by the ever-reliable David Tennant as Killgrave, one of Marvel's best villains. Season 1 of Jessica Jones is the perfect mix between noir mystery and engaging drama, resulting in a rich and riveting effort that remains fresh and topical today.

2 'Daredevil' - Season 3 (2018)

Rotten Tomatoes Score - 97%

Daredevil's third and final season focused on Matt's recovery after his heroic sacrifice at the end of The Defenders miniseries. Regaining consciousness after believing he would die to find a total loss of his senses and a near-broken body was not what Matt had in mind.

The greatest thing Daredevil had going for it was the fascinating dynamic between The Man Without Fear and Kingpin. Season 3 sees Charlie Cox and Vincent D'Onofrio go all in on their roles, giving their finest performances on the show and leading to a cathartic showdown between both characters that is as shocking now as it was back then. Although it starts uncharacteristically slow, Daredevil Season 3 eventually leads to a full crescendo of action that provides a satisfying ending to the past 13 episodes. For a while, it seemed like this would be the last time fans saw these characters. However, the upcoming Daredevil: Born Again will feature the return of many of these fan-favorite figures.

1 'Daredevil' - Season 1 (2015)

Tomatometer Score - 99%

When Marvel's new TV series came to Netflix in 2015, fans were super excited to see where it would go and to learn more about The Man Without Fear. But no one could've predicted how loved and treasured the series would become and how much Charlie Cox's Daredevil would mean to fans. It's been almost a decade since its original release, and it's still one of the most-loved MCU shows worldwide.

The first season of Daredevil introduced viewers to Vincent D'Onofrio as Wilson Fisk, AKA Kingpin, Debeorah-Ann Woll as Karen Page, and Elden Hensen as Foggy Nelson. Season 1 of Daredevil remains the peak of Marvel television: it's brutal, exciting, and outright addictive. It set an impossibly high standard for everything that came afterward and proved that small-scale adventures could be just as compelling as universal threats. Bolstered by Cox's inspired take on The Man Without Fear, Daredevil Season 1 is poignant and impactful, a masterclass on how to adapt a beloved coming and reinterpret it for a modern audience without losing its essence.

