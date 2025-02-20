Marvel Televison is making tough decisions when it comes to which heroes make it to the screen. According to Deadline, the studio has paused development on Nova, Strange Academy, and Terror, Inc. It's relevant to point out that these projects were never greenlit by Marvel Television. These titles entered a development stage while the company decided which stories would move forward and which ones would be saved for another time. The announcement drops after the recent release of Captain America: Brave New World. Marvel is currently organizing every story that will lead up to the launch of Avengers: Doomsday. The road to the massive blockbuster could be one of the reasons why the studio is changing its priorities.

The Nova television series had been in development for some time, with a few writers and a showrunner attached to the title. No performer had been cast as the lead of the show. The Nova Corps were introduced to the Marvel Cinematic Universe during the events of Guardians of the Galaxy. There weren't many details available regarding the direction of the Nova series. Richard Rider is one of the most popular versions of the character in the comic books. Unfortunately, it appears that the Guardians of the Galaxy movies will remain as the only reference for the Nova Corps, for now.

Strange Academy was supposed to be centered around Wong (Benedict Wong) as he trained young students with magical abilities. The charismatic Doctor Strange character was also seen in Spider-Man: No Way Home and She-Hulk: Attorney at Law. It remains unclear when Wong will appear next now that the Strange Academy series will no longer be produced. Terror, Inc. is a comic book series that follows an antihero who can integrate body parts from others into his own figure. No details were provided regarding who was developing the adaptation for Marvel Television.

