Marvel Studios is once again stirring up excitement among fans, this time with news about the much-anticipated Nova series. In a recent chat with Phase Zero's Brandon Davis, Marvel's Head of Streaming, Television, and Animation, Brad Winderbaum, shed light on the progress of the cosmic superhero's journey to the small screen. Following last month's confirmation from Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige that the series is in active development, Winderbaum offered additional details that are sure to fuel fan speculation.

"Nova is in development right now, but we are developing more than we make. This is the new Marvel," Winderbaum revealed, hinting at a more cautious and deliberate approach in the studio's content creation. "We should talk about this. At Marvel, everything has a spotlight on it. We love Nova, we want to get it right."

The Nova series has long been a topic of discussion among Marvel enthusiasts, particularly regarding how the character will be integrated into the broader Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). Richard Rider, the original Nova, is a character deeply rooted in Marvel's cosmic lore, and Winderbaum's comments suggest that the studio is taking its time to ensure the series lives up to fans' expectations.

"So yeah, it's in development, we have a few things in development," Winderbaum continued. "We aren't going to go on a show until we're happy with the pilot, happy with the bible." Winderbaum also drew comparisons to other iconic sci-fi franchises, revealing some of the creative inspirations behind the Nova series.

What Will Nova Be Inspired By?

"With regards to covering cosmic stories on Disney+, I've been really inspired by what Star Trek has been doing over the last few years. That's why we hired Terry Matalas to do VisionQuest with us," he said, referencing the recent developments in Marvel's expansive storytelling strategy.

"The Nova that's being developed right now, it's an amazing ensemble piece. I shouldn't say too much, but it's like a great case of characters that's got shades of Trek, shades of Battlestar Galactica."

Winderbaum's mention of the "heated" nature of Richard Rider's world indicates that fans can expect a series rich in conflict and emotional stakes. "If you know those comments, you know how heated that Richard Rdier world can kinda get," he teased, suggesting that the series will not shy away from the darker, more intense aspects of Nova's story.

As Marvel Studios continues to expand its reach into streaming and television, Winderbaum's insights into the development process of Nova highlight the studio's evolving strategy. By carefully curating its content and taking inspiration from successful sci-fi franchises, Marvel seems poised to deliver a series that not only does justice to the character of Nova but also pushes the boundaries of what fans can expect from the MCU on Disney+.