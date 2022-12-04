Phase 4 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe is certainly Marvel's biggest phase yet, but it's also quite possibly the most controversial. In the past few years, we've seen some of the highest highs to come out of the MCU and some of its lowest lows, the latter of which being particularly amplified by this being the first phase of movies to directly follow Avengers: Endgame (2019). With one of the biggest cinematic conclusions of all time, of course, a higher standard was bound to be applied to the films that follow, and one of the biggest widespread criticisms of Phase 4 is the apparent lack of an overarching plan to rival the previous saga's quest for the Infinity Stones. It's fair to say that the Multiverse saga has yet to bring its next overarching plot to fruition (though the arrival of Kang the Conqueror is just around the corner), but the more standalone stories certainly have a major thematic component in common: grief.

Marvel's production and development lead Richie Palmer described Phase 4 as "a reaction to the trauma of Avengers: Infinity War and Endgame." Though the titular band of Earth's Mightiest Heroes succeeded in reversing the Mad Titan Thanos' (Josh Brolin) snap and revived half of the universe, it came at the cost of losing some of the mightiest heroes of them all. The universal event also left an indelible scar on everyone, both the people who spent five years without their loved ones and those who had five years of their life taken from them. Phase 4 choosing to focus on standalone stories centering on characters both new and old grappling with grief and trauma leads to one of the most personal and grounded batches of stories we've seen in the MCU yet, regardless of how you may feel about their quality.

However, perhaps for one writer here at Collider, these themes resonated just a bit more than usual. That's because earlier this year, I lost my own personal superhero - my dad. That may sound like hyperbole, but in my eyes, my dad had all the qualities of a Marvel protagonist. With the razor-sharp wit of Iron Man, the staunch bravery of Captain America, and the quick-thinking brains of Spider-Man, my dad was everything I aspired to be. Following his passing, I was lost, confused, scared, and throwing myself into escapism through movies and shows. With the most recent batch of Marvel content, I couldn't help but relate to what many of these characters were experiencing and how they processed their pain in various ways.

Spider-Man: Far From Home - Inheriting Responsibility

Image via Sony Pictures/Marvel Studios

Alright, I'm cheating a little bit here since Spider-Man: Far From Home (2019) is technically a Phase 3 project, but since this is the first post-Endgame entry in the MCU, it seems relevant to discuss, especially in how this really starts Marvel's trend of exploring grief in their projects. When Peter Parker (Tom Holland) met Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.) in Captain America Civil War (2016), he became more than just a mere mentor. He became a father figure to Peter in a world without Uncle Ben to guide the "Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man," but that was cut all too short by Stark's sacrifice to stop Thanos. Peter can't help but wonder how he'll be able to possibly live up to Tony's legacy as the MCU's first hero, but when an "Avengers Level Threat" arrives in Europe in the form of Mysterio (Jake Gyllenhaal), he fills those big repulsor gauntlets to craft his own super-suit all to the tune of AC/DC.

WandaVision- Escaping Grief

Wanda Maximoff's (Elizabeth Olsen) story of grief in WandaVision (2021) is the easiest to dissect, mainly because the sitcom town of Westview she creates is a literal manifestation of grief. It's hard to say any character in the MCU has gone through the losses that Wanda has: losing her parents in a bombing attack, her brother in Ultron's (James Spader) plan to destroy Earth, and finally her beloved Vision (Paul Bettany) when Thanos came to collect the last Infinity Stone. Add that to her being almost universally hated and feared by the rest of the world, Wanda just wants to escape, and she does this by accidentally brainwashing an entire town into thinking they're actors in various sitcom time periods. She also revives Vision as her faithful robot husband and even creates the twin children they were never able to have. Though it all feels very real, this is ultimately a fantasy and a dangerous one that affects the lives of innocents. The ending initially makes it seem that Wanda has come to terms with the losses in her life, but as we'll find out in a later MCU film, some cases of trauma can't be solved immediately.

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier - Sense of Duty

Image via Marvel Studios

The show may be called The Falcon and the Winter Soldier (2021), but one of the breakout stars of the second Disney+ Marvel series was John Walker (Wyatt Russell), who was clearly not prepared for the duty of becoming the next Captain America. Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie) and Bucky Barnes (Sebastian Stan) are certainly dealing with grief in their own ways, the former taking on the family business of his late parents and the latter trying to muster up the courage to face the father of one of the Winter Soldier's victims, Walker's grief is going completely unchecked, and very nearly consumes him. From the moment we meet him, Walker is clearly experiencing some symptoms of PTSD, with his one outlet being his long-time friend and confidant, Lemar Hoskins (Clé Bennett). When Hoskins is killed by Karli Morgenthau (Erin Kellyman), Walker falls into a blind rage, publicly executing an unarmed Flag-Smasher, and lashes out against the government that gave him the title of Captain America. Like many military veterans, Walker has spent his entire life following orders, and the end result is almost always watching his friends die in the line of duty.

Loki - Glorious Purpose

Image via Disney

One of my biggest complaints with Thor: Ragnarok was the way the character of Loki (Tom Hiddleston) was handled. All the atrocities he committed in the first Avengers (2012) and the first two Thor movies were treated as if they were practical jokes and his redemption by the end just felt entirely unearned. One of my favorite projects from Phase 4, Loki (2021), addresses this issue by starting the character somewhat from scratch, following a version of the God of Mischief just after the Battle of New York, where he grieves for the most unique person of all - himself. When Loki is in the offices of the TVA, he literally sees his whole life flash before his eyes on a screen, including the parts he hadn't even gotten to yet. Loki sees firsthand all the pain and suffering he's caused, the indirect consequences his actions had like the death of his mother, and finally when Thanos snaps his neck. It finally dawns on him that he's a version of a person that was never supposed to exist, and is left with the decision of what he's supposed to do with the rest of his life. Will he once again become a malignant troublemaker, or will he strive for a more noble purpose?

Black Widow - Unfinished Business

Image via Marvel Studios

Ever since it was mentioned in the first Avengers film, fans have wondered what exactly happened in that operation that Natasha Romanoff (Scarlett Johansson) and Clint Barton (Jeremy Renner) in Budapest. We finally find out in Black Widow (2021), and we learn that it resulted in an unintended casualty of a young girl. That explains her no-nonsense demeanor in the many films she appeared in, but she learns soon enough that the copycat assassin pursuing her in her standalone movie is that same girl, who is not living a fate worse than death being trapped in her own body. After over ten years in the MCU, Natasha is finally able to confront her past and even save the girl whose fate she was responsible for, rekindling her relationship with her estranged spy family in the process. That relationship is cut short by Natasha's Endgame sacrifice, which paves the way for another tale of MCU grief with Yelena Belova (Florence Pugh) as the star.

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings - Estrangement

Image via Marvel Studios

Speaking of estranged families, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings (2021) introduced one of the MCU's all-time best villains with Xu Wenwu (Tony Leung). The wielder of the deadly Ten Rings started his life as a power-hungry warlord until he met Li (Fala Chen), where he decided to settle down and start a family. Li's death at the hands of a rival gang fully returns Wenwu to his evil roots, before chasing a lead that there may be a way to bring his wife back. This relapse into crime leads his own children to distance themselves from their father, and even though Wenwu tries to convince them that there is a way to bring Li back, Shang-Chi (Simu Liu) and Xialiang (Meng'er Zhang) just become obstacles that he's willing to dispose of if it means getting his wife back. By the time he realizes his mistake, it's already too late, giving his power to his son in a final attempt to mend his broken family.

What If...? - Absolute Fate

Image via Disney+

Easily the standout episode in the animated anthology What If...? (2021) was the story where we met Strange Supreme (Benedict Cumberbatch), a version of Doctor Strange that broke bad. The reason for this is the deviation in his origin story, where his beloved Christine Palmer (Rachel McAdams) is killed in the crash that originally injured his hands in the main timeline. Strange tries to undo this, but Christine's death is an inevitable outcome and would need an unprecedented amount of power to avert. Strange seeks out this power, following suit with other desperate villains in this phase who are trying to change their fate, but the difference with Strange Supreme is...he wins. He stops Palmer from dying, but destroys his entire universe in the process, trapping himself in an interdimensional bubble as he sees the remnants of his home around him.

Eternals - Immortals Among Mortals

The Eternals could have intervened during any of the MCU's many life-threatening conflicts, and yet their code prevented them from involving themselves at every turn. Being a part of Earth's history since the dawn of man, the Eternals have witnessed every single generation of humanity being born and passing on. That's enough to cause existential trauma, but when they find their leader Ajak (Salma Hayek) murdered, they have to grapple with the reality that even they are susceptible to harm. Instead of becoming even more reserved, they realize their lives have true value despite their mechanical origins and use their gifts for the betterment of the people they've grown to love.

Hawkeye - Vengeance Breeds Vengeance

Image via Disney

Clint Barton was one of the few unlucky people to have his entire family taken away from him during the Blip, channeling his anger into becoming the vigilante Ronin and dispatching crime to a lethal effect. He eventually gets his family back, but at the cost of losing his closest friend Natasha Romanoff, in an event, he partially feels responsible for. As he struggles to mourn for his friend, he comes face to face with two other people experiencing grief that they hold Clint responsible for. First, there's Maya Lopez (Alaqua Cox) whose father was killed by the Ronin, and then there's the return of Yelena Belova, who is under the false assumption that Clint deliberately murdered her surrogate sister Natasha. These three come to blows repeatedly and get quite close to killing each other, but they each recognize that this is a cycle of violence that will only continue if they allow it to. Thus, they each amicably part ways and move on to whatever is in store for their lives next.

Spider-Man: No Way Home - Accepting Responsibility

Image via Sony Pictures; Marvel Studios

An especially emotional entry for me is Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021), which was actually the last movie I saw in a theater with my dad, which oddly feels poetic given how the first film he ever took me to in a theater was Spider-Man 2 (2004). This time Peter has not only the responsibility of leading the MCU on his shoulders but also the weight of all the live-action Spider-Man films of yesteryear. In the midst of all the incredible fan service, Peter losses another key parental figure in his life - Aunt May (Marisa Tomei). Peter is now officially out of people to guide him. Sure there are the other versions of himself from other universes, but they aren't going to stick around, so he needs to find a way to fulfill his promise to cure the other villains while also stopping more people from getting hurt. By the time he takes that final swing, Peter has finally gone from a Spider-Boy to a Spider-Man.

Moon Knight - Unchecked Childhood Trauma

Image Via Disney+

Much like Wanda's Westview utopia, Steven Grant (Oscar Isaac) is a literal manifestation of grief. When his alter ego Marc Spector lost his brother as a young child, he felt the full wrath of his mother, who blamed Marc for the death of her favored child. The abuse that Marc experienced from his mother led to the development of his dissociative identity disorder, creating Steven as an alternate personality to shield him from a horrifically abusive home life. In creating Steven, he also created a version of himself that had a lovely mother whom he called daily. One that showered her son with affection instead of condemning him for a tragic loss of a sibling. However, if Marc and Steven want to officially move on from their traumatic past, they first need to accept that it happened.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness - Relapse

Wanda initially seemed to have a happy ending in WandaVision, but that ending was cut short when she got ahold of the Darkhold. The magical book of dark magic showed her a reality where her twin boys really existed, and the corrupting power of the book caused her to relapse into creating a dangerous situation, even more so than brainwashing Westview. She has accepted her role as the Scarlet Witch and is willing to kill anyone who gets in the way of bringing her family back. It's not until she sees that the other versions of her children are terrified of the woman she has become, showing her that her grief has once again driven her to do harm to others, and we'll just have to see if she'll return to walk the path of a hero or once again reject her insurmountable personal losses.

Ms. Marvel - Generational Trauma

Image via Disney+

Ms. Marvel (2022) mostly serves as a consistently entertaining slice-of-life high school comedy, until the penultimate episode when Kamala (Iman Vellani) goes back in time to see the story of the original Ms. Marvel, her great-grandmother Aisha (Mehwish Hayat). Her ancestor was not only dealing with trying to get her and her companions home to their own fantastical world, but she is also living during the real-life historical event in the Partition in Pakistan. Being pulled in two tumultuous directions, Aisha finds solace in her newfound family but is betrayed by her closest companion, and she's powerless to protect her husband and daughter in a chaotic train station. Thankfully Kamala is able to intervene, but will also now never forget the sacrifices her ancestors made in traumatic historical events to provide for their descendants.

Thor: Love and Thunder - Accepting a Dire Situation

Image via Disney/Marvel

Thor (Chris Hemsworth) is another character who has been through quite a bit in his MCU career. He's lost both his parents, his brother, and several of his friends and teammates, and is now afraid of losing his longtime love, Jane Foster (Natalie Portman). Jane has been living with terminal cancer and reconstructs Mjolnir to save her, but this only proves to be a temporary solution to an inevitable problem. The film's villain Gorr (Christian Bale) is also dying thanks to his attachment to the Necrosword but is too busy avenging his daughter to care about his fate. When all three of them stand before Eternity, they each get a chance to accept their circumstances. Gorr uses his wish to give his young child a second chance, Jane gives up her power to ultimately pass on, and Thor finally gets a chance to give a nurturing, proper goodbye to a treasured loved one.

She-Hulk: Attorney At Law - Strength to Move On

Image via Disney+

Honestly, She-Hulk: Attorney At Law (2022) is the one outlier in terms of exploring grief and loss. Though the themes aren't center stage, I'm going to reach a little bit and say that Emil Blonsky (Tim Roth) offers some enlightening insight on moving on from grief. He was a rampaging monster that destroyed a good portion of Harlem, but once Blonsky was given an opportunity to reflect on the situation, he was able to pay his debt to society and find a positive outlook to move on. He even puts this energy to aid others in a similar spot, providing Jen Walters (Tatiana Maslany) the strength she needs to accept herself and move on with the rest of her life.

Werewolf by Night - Succession

Image Via Disney+

Elsa Bloodstone (Laura Donnelly) may not have been invited to the service of her own father, but it's not a service she would have necessarily liked to have been a part of. If her father Ulysses is anything like his comic book counterpart, he was a cruel man who physiologically and physically tortured his daughter into becoming a monster hunter. However, Ulysses is still Elsa's father, and carrying on the family tradition of monster hunting is all but expected of her. When she comes face to face with Man-Thing, AKA Ted, she decides that she'll use the line of succession and her family's resources to not follow her family's footsteps but to lead them to a better future.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever - Lasting Legacy

Image Via Disney

Easily the most personal film of Phase 4, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (2022) had the near-impossible task of honoring the late Chadwick Boseman after his tragic and unexpected passing. The film absolutely succeeds, with Boseman's presence being felt throughout the entire runtime. It would have been incredibly easy to come up with a backstory where T'Challa goes out in a blaze of glory, but instead, the film keeps the prince's passing a simple situation, making the loss feel confusing for the characters who live in such an advanced technological future and why they couldn't prevent something like this. Ultimately, they not only honor the legacy that Boseman brought to the franchise but also cement his legacy as one that the MCU will never forget.

The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special - Friends and Family

Image via Disney+

The final project in Phase 4 perhaps conveys one of the most important messages of all about grief. Peter Quill (Chris Pratt) is still reeling from the loss of Gamora (Zoe Saldaña), which will play a significant role in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 (2023), but his friends think this is all from his lack of Christmas spirit. That's not really the case, but Peter still just admires the immense effort from the friends he calls his family. Grief is one of the most difficult things a person can go through, and it's a situation that always can be helped by friends, families, or even the wonderful editors of a major news site that allowed one of their writers to gush about compelling themes in recent comic book films.