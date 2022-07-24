With Phase 4 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe coming to a close later very soon, it's almost time to make that transition into a phase of the continuous film saga and a new slate of superhero-based content. At Marvel Studio's Panel at San Diego Comic-Con 2022, the full timeline for Phase 5 was revealed to the audience in attendance which will carry the MCU into 2024 and includes many previously announced titles like Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 and a second season as well as all new projects like a Disney+ series starring Daredevil which shares a name with a 1986 comic arc starring the character written by Frank Miller and the reveal of the fourth Captain America film that will star Anthony Mackie in the titular role.

The slate of content revealed for Phase 5 kicks off in 2023 with Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania which is set to release in theaters on February 17, 2023, and will be followed by the Disney+ miniseries Secret Invasion, which currently only has a nebulous Spring 2023 release window. The next release in the lineup will be James Gunn's Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 which will release on May 5, 2023. The next two projects listed are both Disney+ series: the debut season of Hawkeye spin-off series Echo and the second season of Loki. Both series do not have a set-in-stone release date, with both being labeled just Summer 2023.

The next two projects do have release dates with The Marvels, the sequel to 2019's Captain Marvel, set to release on July 28, 2023, and an all-new Blade film starring Mahershala Ali as the titular vampire hunter. Finishing up the titles for 2023 is the Disney+ series Ironheart, set to premiere in the Fall of 2023.

The final leg of Phase 5 will include two new series, including Agatha: Coven of Chaos in Winter of 2023/2024 and Daredevil: Born Again in Spring 2024. The latter will see the return of Charlie Cox and Vincent D'Onofrio returning to the roles they originated in Netflix's Daredevil series. Following that, the final two movies of Phase 5 will be Sam Wilson's return to Captain America in Captain America: New World Order on May 3, 2024, and the villainous team-up of Thunderbolts on July 26, 2024.

