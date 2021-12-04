Collecting screen-used props from film and television has become a boon for movie buffs and casual fans alike in recent years, the act of owning a piece of Hollywood history enticing enough to rack up six figures for the right object. Props and costumes from superhero films and television are no exception to this rule, and now, Prop Store, one of the world’s most preeminent prop auction houses, is giving Marvel fans a chance to own pieces from perhaps the MCU’s bloodiest series: The Punisher.

The prop house has officially opened another of its Marvel Television Live Auctions, giving fans an opportunity to bid on over three hundred props, costumes, and set pieces from the Jon Bernthal-led series. Running from now until December 14, the auction includes everything from minor hand props, including a bullet-riddled purse carried by Karen Page (Deborah Ann Woll) in season one, to some of the series’ most iconic pieces, including the Jigsaw mask worn by Billy Russo (Ben Barnes), and, of course, the bulletproof vest emblazoned with Frank Castle’s infamous Punisher skull. (You’d need a solid chunk of change to get your hands on either, however, with bids for both currently exceeding $5,000.)

The auction contains items from both seasons of the Netflix series, including multiple costumes worn by Bernthal and Barnes, as well as pieces donned by series regular characters David Lieberman (Ebon Moss-Bachrach), Dinah Madani (Amber Rose Revah), and Amy Bendix (Giorgia Whigham). Also included are a handful of pieces from Bernthal’s appearance in the second season of Daredevil, most notably multiple production-made copies of the skull x-ray that would become Castle’s infamous iconography, as well as a number of production-made newspapers.

Prop Store has auctioned off a number of items from Marvel’s television series in the past, including a large lot of items from Daredevil, Jessica Jones, Iron Fist, The Defenders, and Luke Cage in 2019, and a Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. auction in 2020. This is the first time items from The Punisher have gone up for sale in large numbers since the show’s cancellation in 2019, and is one of the largest auctions of Netflix Marvel props in the auction company’s history.

Prop Store’s online auction runs from November 30 to December 14. For more information on individual auction items and to place bids, Marvel fans can visit Prop Store’s website. Check out the brand new auction promo below:

