The Marvel Cinematic Universe has given fans much more than just thrilling fight sequences, awesome superheroes in costumes, and banging background scores. While all characters have been explored in-depth and from different perspectives, fans see a plethora of the best Marvel quotes that would look great in frames on walls for their powers of motivation and relatability.

From the ingenious Captain America, tech wizard Iron Man, and powerful Thor to the always angry Hulk, immensely clever Black Widow, and conniving Loki, all the characters irrespective of being a hero or an evil villain have thoughts on how life can be and words that can get you through some tough situations.

18 "If you're nothing without this suit, then you shouldn't have it."

Tony Stark / Iron Man, 'Spider-Man: Homecoming' (2017)

Anyone familiar with Marvel knows that Robert Downey Jr.'s counterpart in the cinematic universe was a determined and headstrong personality who took great pride in his character, especially considering everything he went through. This quote in particular, which is directed to Tom Holland's Peter Parker during a disagreement in Spider-Man: Homecoming, highlights how great of a mentor he is.

On top of being a very memorable Tony/Peter moment all around, the Homecoming bit sheds light on the importance of proving worthy of something without relying on others (in this case in particular, on Tony and his highly advanced technology). It's a great and inspirational quote that ranks high among Tony Stark's best for several reasons, but mostly for the way it reflects about duty and responsibility.

17 "I make grave mistakes all the time. Everything seems to work out."

Thor Odinson, 'Thor: Ragnarok' (2017)

The rugged Thor Odinson might have been portrayed as a dim-witted manchild in the first few Thor movies, but he turned out pretty smart when it came to providing viewers with life lessons. In Ragnarok, he owns up to making mistakes and blunders but also realizes how everything works out in the end.

No matter what choices fans make or the mistakes individuals make, Thor reminds everyone that as long as they're living and breathing to fight another day, know that it will somehow work out in the end. This is seen in his especially chaotic and storied narrative within the Marvel Cinematic Universe, which has taken the beloved hero to some of the highest highs and lowest lows.

16 "We never lose our demons, Mordo. We only learn to live above them."

The Ancient One, 'Doctor Strange' (2016)

The Ancient One from Doctor Strange was a very wise and extremely intelligent character. She was resourceful and perceptive to situations. With the ability to see the bigger picture, she always advised and made suggestions that could help Strange or others in the Sanctum Sanctorum.

One of the most profound Marvel movie quotes comes from the Ancient One, and applies to everyone struggling with their identity or personal problems. It encourages viewers to find a way to accommodate them rather than battling to get rid of them. In the end, they are part of what helps shape and mold individuals after all. Despite the way her story arc ended, her words can still resonate with viewers and other characters within the MCU thanks to the wisdom and experience behind them.

15 "You seek love. It's all any of us want."

Thor Odinson, 'Thor: Love and Thunder' (2022)

Thor was seen as lonely and alone in the latest movie of the franchise, Thor: Love and Thunder. With his family and friends away, he turned to philosophy to get him by. He meditates and finds inner peace in order to understand himself and what he wants. In the end, Thor comes to the realization that everyone seeks love in this universe and cannot get by alone in their lifetime. It truly hit hard for anyone who knows that finding love can sometimes be more difficult than finding all six infinity stones.

The now-famous Marvel quote is also said during a climactic moment where Thor is about to lose a huge part of his life and gain a new, potentially bigger aspect of it. Those who have seen the movie likely still remember the high stakes that came with this inspirational MCU quote.

14 "Good is not a thing you are. It's a thing you do."

Abdullah, 'Ms. Marvel' (2022)

While Ms. Marvel series wasn't as streamed as other Disney+ Marvel shows featuring more popular characters, it certainly offered those who decided to give it a play with memorable moments and an engaging storyline. One of the most unforgettable bits is when Laith Nakli's Abdullah, the imam of the Islamic Masjid of Jersey City, tells a conflicted Kamala that "good is not a thing you are" but instead a "thing you do."

While not exactly a groundbreaking line, Abdullah's words of wisdom are thought-provoking and beautifully said. Indeed, good comes from within and is translated into the actions of those who are well-intentioned and good-natured, which is the case of Iman Vellani's Kamala Khan. This inspiring moment serves as a reminder that one is only as good as one's actions and the choices they make.

13 "You are the product of all who came before you, the legacy of your family."

Ying Nan, 'Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings' (2021)

When Shang-Chi is struggling to accept his past and who his father turned out to be, a meeting with his aunt Ying Nan is precisely what he needs. She tells the troubled protagonist that "the good and the bad" are "all a part of who" he is, since he's the "product of all who came before" him, even the parts he doesn't want to acknowledge.

Instead of running away from his fate, the quote from Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings is a reminder that while people may have no control over where they come from, they can choose what to do with their future. The moving line is more than enough to remind Shang-Chi to fight alongside his newfound family, no matter the cost.

12 "I don't judge people on their worst mistakes."

Natasha Romanoff / Black Widow, 'Avengers: Endgame' (2019)

Scarlett Johansson's Natasha Romanoff and Jeremy Renner's Clint Barton shared one of the MCU's strongest bonds given everything they underwent together. So much so that, when she sacrificed herself for everyone, she took her life especially so that Barton would not do it himself. In an emotional between the two in Avengers: Endgame, Natasha revealed that she does not judge others for their worst mistakes.

This line makes a lot of sense coming from the character, taking into consideration that Natasha has often been forced to do things she didn't really want to. This inspiring Marvel quote analyzes how people's mistakes do not sum up their worth or indicate whether they're deserving of other people's sympathy, especially when said people are working on their own character development.

11 “What is grief, if not love persevering?”

Vision, 'WandaVision' (2021)

WandaVision has proven to be one of the MCU's most heartbreaking projects so far, given how it sheds light on Wanda's (Elizabeth Olsen) grieving journey following Endgame, which had occurred merely three weeks before the show's events. Given that loss has always been a predominant theme in the series, one of the most impactful and memorable quotes, which is said by Vision (Paul Bettany) and directed to Wanda's suffering, had many viewers shedding a tear.

"What is grief, if not love persevering" is a moving and inspiring line because it incites audiences to look at a very painful situation in a positive light; it rightfully argues that grief only exists because there was love before it. While this is an obvious train of thought, it is a well-delivered line by Bettany, and ultimately resulted in one of the series' most memorable bits.

10 "The hardest choices require the strongest wills."

Thanos, 'Avengers: Infinity War' (2018)

Thanos did not just have the power to eliminate the entire population but also had the literary gift to proclaim quotes that were worthy of being framed. Despite having an army of followers, Thanos was very much capable of exerting his will over the planet with just a snap of the fingers.

His choices were difficult, but in his opinion, that was the best for everyone.

Among the most famous Marvel quotes, this line from one of the MCU's best villains can help fans make hard choices that they know will be in the best interest of you or your loved ones. Of course, don't follow Thanos' lead, as he was using this twisted logic to justify eliminating half of the entire universe.

9 "It's not about how much we lost. It's about how much we have left."

Tony Stark / Iron Man, 'Avengers: Endgame' (2019)

The end of Phase 3 brought all the heroes together to fight off one imminent threat. The Avengers banded together to defeat Thanos one last time and get back the blipped population. Tony Stark was the unnamed leader of the gang and always mobilized them to do their best, not knowing that this would be the last battle he would experience alongside his friends.

With this rousing line that remains among the best Marvel quotes about life, he asks his fellow Marvel heroes to focus on what they have rather than dwelling over what they lost to make the best of the opportunity they have and make things right. This is even more meaningful considering it's followed by one of the saddest deaths in the MCU to date, as Stark sacrifices himself to end the fight with one last snap.

8 "Trust yourself, trust your power – that’s how you stop it."

Doctor Stephen Strange, 'Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness' (2022)

While helping America Chavez in Multiverse of Madness, fans saw a protector in Doctor Strange, someone who was able to guide and help her through a difficult journey. He did not just help with his superpowers, but also used his kind words (in some of Marvel's famous dialogues) to make Chavez realize her potential.

In a heartwarming twist, instead of taking her powers like the young hero anticipated, Strange reminds Chavez that trusting herself and her abilities is always the first step toward victory. Doctor Strange knew that she had the power to control her abilities within her all along, and all it takes sometimes is a reminder from someone who can see that true potential.

7 "I have nothing to prove to you."

Carol Danvers / Captain Marvel, 'Captain Marvel' (2019)

Brie Larson's Carol Danvers has proven to be a badass character since she first stepped foot on the screen in Captain Marvel. After everything she endured, Danvers did not back down until she finally unearthed more about the person she had once been, showcasing a determined, fierce, and headstrong personality throughout. And what better line to describe her than "I have nothing to prove to you," a quote she directs to the movie's main antagonist?

Self-discovery and boundary-breaking are two predominant themes in Anna Boden and Ryan Fleck's movie, so it is not surprising that it is one of Marvel's most inspiring especially for its target audience: women. Naturally, this one specific Carol Danvers line pinpoints the importance of self-assuredness in a patriarchal society that often does not take the female gender seriously.