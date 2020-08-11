‘Marvel: Realm of Champions’ First-Ever Gameplay Trailer Teases the Mobile ARPG

Create your customized Champion and brawl in epic multiplayer mayhem! Explore a mysterious, intriguing and exciting NEW Marvel Universe. Enter the REALM OF CHAMPIONS! https://marvelrealmofchampions.com/

The first-ever gameplay trailer for the upcoming real-time multiplayer mobile ARPG, MARVEL Realm of Champions is now here, giving gamers everywhere a chance to see what the new title has to offer. New arenas, customizable superhero character load-outs, multiplayer battles, and 3v3 brawls are all teased here. So is it enough to get you on board?

It’s looking increasingly like the overall Marvel brand in the gaming space wants to encourage both personalized customization of iconic characters, essentially making those characters your own, and multiplayer co-ops. They’re doing it on mobile with Marvel: Realm of Champions and on consoles / PC with the upcoming title Marvel’s Avengers. One wonders if there will be any synergy between the two titles or if these will simply be separate, unconnected mobile and console /PC options for all sorts of gamers out there.

Here’s the official synopsis for Marvel: Realm of Champions, an expanded story spun off from Marvel: Contest of Champions:

Long ago, Maestro, an evil version of the Hulk from an alternate future, forced shattered realities together to construct his own Battleworld and ruled these timelines filled with Gods and Warriors alike until he was secretly slain! With his iron grip no longer holding this world together, Barons from the Marvel-themed Houses like the House of Iron (Iron Man), Spider-Guild (Spider-Man), Patriot Garrison (Captain American), and more have risen to control their lands and turn the tide of war in their favor. As this Secret War begins, it is up to YOU brave Summoner to solve the mysteries of Battleworld and take your true place as a powerful Champion!

MARVEL Realm of Champions will release later this year on the App Store and Google Play. You can visit the official website for more information: http://www.playmroc.com/