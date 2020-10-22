‘Marvel: Realm of Champions’ Mobile Brawler Opens Pre-Registration Ahead of Launch

Today, Kabam, creators of the award-winning mobile fighting game MARVEL Contest of Champions, opened player pre-registration for their real-time mobile multiplayer action-RPG brawler MARVEL Realm of Champions. Go to Google Play or MarvelRealmofChampions.com now to sign up for an exclusive pre-registration gift to help you get started on launch.

For the first time, Marvel fans and gamers will be able to create their own versions of Marvel Super Heroes. MARVEL Realm of Champions features robust character customization through a variety of powerful gear and weapons to tackle any combat situation. Players will be able to choose from 6 playable Champions – Iron Legionnaire, Web Warrior, Black Panther, Hulk, Storm, Sorcerer Supreme.

Celebrating the start of player pre-registration, Kabam has released a new cinematic trailer that continues the Realm of Champions story. Four new Barons join up with the original eight to plan out a Secret War on Battleworld. Check it out here:

The Barons of Battleworld are gathering for a council following the death of Maestro. Be the first to watch the opening cinematic for Marvel Realm of Champions on Thursday! Create your customized Champion and brawl in epic multiplayer mayhem! Explore a mysterious, intriguing and exciting NEW Marvel Universe. Enter the REALM OF CHAMPIONS! https://marvelrealmofchampions.com/

MARVEL Realm of Champions is a bold new imagining of the Marvel Universe that transports players to Battleworld, a forbidden planet forged from many realities, where its uneasy peace is disrupted by the death of Maestro, the God-King. After selecting and fully customizing their Champion with the best gear for the situation, players can team up with other players for epic multiplayer skirmishes in unique Marvel-inspired battle areas and brawl in real-time 3v3 team battles for glory, triumph, and honor.

Players can now pre-register for MARVEL Realm of Champions via the game’s website and Google Play. At launch, pre-registered users will receive Iron Legionnaire and Hulk gear, along with 100 Units and 300 Gold to help get started.

For more information on MARVEL Realm of Champions, visit the official site or follow the official Facebook page.