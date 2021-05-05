Avid players of the mobile game Marvel Realm of Champions can finally experience the power of the God of Thunder with the introduction of Thor himself. The highly-anticipated character is the latest hero to join the game's ever-changing Battleworld after the latest major update.

This version of the character hails from the Thor Corps, serving under Baron War Thor of the Asgardian Republic in the game’s reimagined Marvel universe. In terms of gameplay, Thor is a melee-class bruiser who specializes in getting up close and personal with enemies in 1v1 arena combat. Once players unlock him, they can choose between Mjolnir for ultimate crowd control capabilities, or Stormbreaker in order to deal high amounts of damage. The introduction of both weapons, especially Stormbreaker, finally catches up with Chris Hemsworth’s Thor in the MCU and gives fans what they’ve wanted since the game was released back in December.

Additionally, update 3.0 features several key changes to the mobile game, including the Summoner’s Journey – a brand new form of Solo Progression that unlocks new rewards and custom comics that reveal more on the game's lore. Two new game modes have also been introduced: Showdown has players go head-to-head to face Skaar of the Gamma Horde in 3v1 combat, while Pinnacle Quest sends your Champions on missions in order to prove your strength against War Thor’s chosen warriors for rare and powerful prizes. Replicating the formula of other multiplayer experiences, Marvel Realm of Champions has committed to Seasons, a monthly competition in which Competitive players can now look forward to increasing their Champion’s Battle Rating and competing for valuable rewards.

If you’re a fan of MOBAs (multiplayer online battle arena), Marvel’s quirky take on the video game genre may just be up your ally. It has the charm of Contest of Champions but an all-new gameplay experience that harkens back to the classic top-view gaming experience. The game’s developer, Kabam, teases a new chapter in the story that will see players try to stop Skaar, Warlord of the Gamma Horde, from unleashing a dangerous weapon upon the land. Still unfamiliar with the game and it’s original narrative?

You can also check out the latest episode of MARVEL Realm of Champions’ video series here:

