The third-person hero shooter video game Marvel Rivals, developed and published by Chinese company NetEase Games, was released this past December and has completely shaken up not just the genre, but the entire live service game industry. With an unexpectedly high and dedicated player base, it's shaping up to be one of the biggest games in its genre of the 2020s. For obvious reasons, what fans love the most about Marvel Rivals is its extensive character roster, featuring some of the best-known characters in the Marvel mythos — as well as some that are pretty obscure.

There's a grand total of 35 heroes and villains that players can use, soon to be 37, as soon as the Human Torch and the Thing are added later this month. Of these 37 characters, only 13 aren't currently in the Marvel Cinematic Universe; and with the Fantastic Four soon to join the franchise, that only leaves 9. The conversation about which is a better character in the game is an interesting one, but what about which are more interesting characters in comics and other media? While some definitely deserve MCU representation pronto, others are probably fine where they are now.

9 Luna Snow (voiced by Judy Alice Lee)

First Appearance: 'Marvel: Future Fight' (2015, introduced in 2018)

Going into Marvel Rivals, ice-powered South Korean K-pop idol Luna Snow was easily the most obscure character in the entire character roster. She was created in 2018 for the action RPG for iOS and Android Marvel: Future Fight, then made her comics debut in War of the Realms: New Agents of Atlas #1 in 2019.

A character with a loyal cult following and actual singles available to listen to, Luna is the kind of obscure Marvel character who would be fun to see in a movie, especially now that Rivals has helped her dramatically increase in popularity. However, in the comics, Luna's mostly been part of small team stories, and hasn't been given the chance to be fully fleshed out. Some may argue that even her Rivals version is more interesting than the original, which may not really bode well for her chances at becoming an MCU character, lest Rivals continue to propel her fame into the stratosphere.

8 Psylocke (voiced by Alpha Takahashi)

First Appearance: 'Demon Days: X-Men' #1 (2021)

Psylocke's case is kind of complicated. There are several versions of the character, the original (and most popular) one being Betsy Braddock, a British telepath who later takes on the appearance of a Japanese ninja named Kwannon. The version of the mutant that's in Marvel Rivals, though, is the Ultimate Universe version called Sai, who first appeared in an X-Men comic in 2021.

Thankfully, the Rivals Psylocke is quite dissimilar from the version of the character seen in the abysmal X-Men: Apocalypse, one of the worst-written superhero movies ever. That being said, Sai is too new an incarnation of the character to rival the history and legacy of the Betsy Psylocke. Though there's certainly a problematic dimension to the original character in the whole race swap deal, Psylocke fans are likely hoping that it'll be somehow solved so that the MCU version of Psylocke, if it ever comes to exist, can be the original Betsy/Kwannon version.