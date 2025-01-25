Marvel Studios has a lot of projects releasing this year, but only time will tell if any of them deliver to the same level as X-Men '97 did in 2024. The animated show earned out-of-this world reviews of 99% from critics and 91% from audiences on Rotten Tomatoes, making it the highest-rated Marvel project in the history of the franchise despite not taking place in the MCU. There may not be any X-Men '97 coming this year, but Sideshow Collectibles has helped to alleviate the pain by dropping a new figure of Rogue, who was easily one of the show's more beloved characters. While the figure is now a direct replica of her appearance in the show, it still bears a striking resemblance to her iconic green and yellow spandex suit with brown jacket.

One of the biggest toy companies in the world, Iron Studios, partnered with X-Men '97 near the end of the year to release two new figures with an almost unbelievable comparison to their show's counterparts. The first was a Cyclops figure that even featured a laser coming out of his visor that gives the impression he's activating his legendary optic beam. The second X-Men '97 figure to come from Iron Studios was modeled after Magneto, and it even comes with multiple head sculpts that can highlight his signature helmet that prevents Charles Xavier from getting into his head, or his stunning gray hair. Iron Studios also released a new X-Men figure showing the entire team taking on a sentinel, and while the figure does retail for $999.99, it features Wolverine, Jean Grey, Beast, and many more.

When Is ‘X-Men ’97’ Season 2 Coming Out?

Although we're now close to a year removed from the first season of X-Men '97, there has been no official word from Marvel about when Season 2 could premiere on Disney+. Fans remained hopeful that X-Men '97 Season 2 could be coming at some point in 2025, but near the end of 2024, Marvel released its full TV schedule for the year, and the mutant-filled animated series was nowhere to be found. The show has also undergone some changes behind the scenes, with showrunner Beau DeMayo being let go and replaced by Matthew Chauncey, which certainly caused some reorienting that could have led to delays.

The Rogue X-Men figure is now available for purchase and can be pre-ordered from Sideshow.com.