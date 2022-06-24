Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige confirmed earlier today that Marvel will be heading to San Diego Comic-Con this year for the first time since 2019. It was also confirmed that the panel for Disney's film and television powerhouse universe will be held in the coveted Hall H on Saturday night on July 23 and will include a big announcement at the event.

The confirmation of the MCU's presence at the SDCC was made during the press conference for the upcoming Thor: Love & Thunder. During the event, Feige said:

“We’ll be at Comic-Con next month, which we’re excited about. First time since we were on stage there three years ago talking about this movie and many others. And now, I think, almost, not everything but almost everything we discussed three years ago, that was released, so we are excited to go and talk about the future.”

The last time the Marvel Studios was on stage in Hall H at SDCC was in 2019 where they revealed their full Phase Four slate of content, which included Disney+ series' Falcon and the Winter Soldier, Loki, WandaVision, Hawkeye, and What If...? as well as several films like Black Widow, Eternals, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, and the aforementioned Thor: Love & Thunder. As Fiege said in his statement, by the time SDCC comes around, all of these Phase Four projects will have been released, so this upcoming return to the stage will be a chance to show off the next steps of the MCU, whether that be for something we already know about like Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, or She-Hulk: Attorney at Law or if they intend to launch new Phase 5 plans, we will have to wait and see.

Image via Marvel Studios

RELATED: Natalie Portman Enjoyed the Challenge of Getting Buff for 'Thor: Love and Thunder'

Collider's own Steven Weintraub confirmed in a tweet the date and time of the panel as well as saying that he has heard that they were "going big" for the event before also hearing that "they’re just bringing one movie." He speculates that if they go down the single movie route they might be showing off Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, though he does not know which route they decided on. You can find this tweet below.

Adding fuel to the speculation fire was Guardians of the Galaxy director James Gunn taking to Twitter to quote-tweet a reaction to the news of Marvel being at SDCC and simply saying "oh yeah?" which you can check out here.

San Diego Comic-Con will be held between Wednesday, July 20, and Sunday, July 24 with the Marvel Studios panel being held in Hall H set for Saturday night on July 23. The MCU's next film, Thor: Love and Thunder, premieres in theaters on July 8.