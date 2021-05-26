Marvel's Disney+ series Secret Invasion has added Happy Gilmore and Hacks actor Christopher McDonald to the series that is already packed with great actors.

According to Deadline, it's still unclear who McDonald will be playing in the series. Samuel L. Jackson and Ben Mendelsohn will be reprising their MCU roles, plus newcomer Kingsley Ben-Adir coming off his critically-acclaimed turn as Malcolm X from last year’s One Night In Miami. The series also stars Olivia Colman, Emilia Clarke, and Killian Scott.

McDonald has most recently been seen as a supporting character in the HBO Max comedy series Hacks, where he is perfectly cast as a smarmy love interest and antagonist. He is perhaps most known for his role in Happy Gilmore, and as Jack Barry in 1994’s Quiz Show.

The series is yet another foray into the world of television for Marvel, which has included such series as WandaVision and The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. Still, Kevin Feige had previously said he sees the benefits to making the story a six-episode series as opposed to a film.

“I mean, we're interested in the political paranoia aspect of Secret Invasion and really showcasing the stars with Samuel L. Jackson and Ben Mendelsohn, two amazing actors that you want to have in any series, and we're very lucky to have them for that. That's the sort of primary focus of that and, of course, it will tie into other things and the Skrulls in ways you haven't seen before, but yes, anything could be anything. Wise words… But we wanted to do that as a series because it would allow us to do something different than we've done before.”

The series is being directed by Thomas Bezucha and Ali Selim. Bezucha has never directed television before, having directed four feature films including the 2020 film Let Him Go with Kevin Costner and Diane Lane. Selim has directed more television including In Treatment, Manhunt, and Hulu’s The Looming Tower.

Secret Invasion is planned to start filming later this year in Europe.

