Enjoy the MCU in its current form, because there is a Secret Invasion on the horizon, folks. During today's Disney investor event, Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige announced Samuel L. Jackson will return as Nick Fury for a Secret Invasion series on Disney+, and Ben Mendelsohn is along for the ride as his Captain Marvel Skrull character, Talos.

"Secret Invasion" is one of the largest crossover events in Marvel Comics history, and that company does a lot of crossover events. Largely the brainchild of writer Brian Michael Bendis and artist Leinil Francis Yu, the 2008 storyline saw the reveal that several notable Marvel superheroes had been replaced by the nefarious, shape-shifting alien race known as the Skrulls for several years. Bringing "Secret Invasion" to the live-action MCU—which was heavily hinted at in the Captain Marvel credits scene—is a pretty big deal, story-wise, as it opens up the possibilities of changing the events of pretty much any of the 23 MCU films that have already debuted. Screw it. Chris Hemsworth was a Skrull the whole time. It! Could! Happen!

The casting is a delight, too. Mendelsohn's Talos, a Skrull that turned out to be extremely chill, is one of the highest highs of Captain Marvel, and he had fantastic chemistry with Jackson. (Who, it should be noted, hasn't appeared in a live-action TV series since a 2014 episode of Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.)

Check out the announcement and official logo below. For more massive MCU news coming out of today's event, here are new teasers for Loki, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, and WandaVision.

Share Share Tweet Email

'Captain Marvel 2' Reveals New Release Date, Roles for Ms. Marvel and Monica Rambeau Monica Rambeau and Ms. Marvel will have much bigger roles in the MCU than previously known.