The Big Picture Marvel unveils new Hot Wheels Collectors figures of Symbiote Spider-Man and Wolverine racing cars for $20.

Marvel has been partnering with notable toy companies for high-quality collectibles, including lifelike figures of Wolverine and Cyclops.

Director Shawn Levy, whose Deadpool & Wolverine is set to release next month, is Marvel's top choice to direct Avengers 5.

What is arguably Marvel's most anticipated project that has been officially announced is teaming with an iconic toy company for a brand-new collectible. Marvel has unveiled new Hot Wheels Collectors figures of Symbiote Spider-Man and Wolverine racing to the finish line. The new figures, which you can pre-order here, will cost $20 and are set to go on sale at San Diego Comic Con starting Wednesday, July 24, with an online sale going live the following day worldwide on Thursday, July 25. Black Suit Spider-Man has a Symbiote buggy cart to match his new look, with Wolverine wearing his signature brown and yellow outfit that he wore in Secret Wars comics, paired with a red and blue car.

Marvel's toy partnership with has been on a hot streak of late; keeping with the theme of Wolverine toys, they recently partnered with Hot Toys to release a ridiculously lifelike figure of Hugh Jackman's Wolverine based on his appearance in Deadpool & Wolverine. X-Men '97's own Cyclops also received a dashing new figure, a stylish way to celebrate the series being the highest rating Marvel project in history. Hot Toys also recently teased more collectibles in the future from Deadpool & Wolverine, so it's likely that Ryan Reynolds' Wade Wilson could be getting an accompanying figure of his own to pair with Jackman's Wolverine.

What’s the Latest ‘Avengers’ News?

Close

Although it's been more than five years since an official Avengers project, it's been anything but quiet on the news from for Marvel's big team-up movies. Just recently it was revealed that Deadpool & Wolverine director Shawn Levy is Marvel's top choice to direct Avengers 5. Levy turned down the job earlier in the year due to scheduling conflicts, but that didn't stop Marvel from leaving him atop their candidate list.

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings director Destin Daniel Cretton was originally attached to direct Avengers: Kang Dynasty before dropping out. The film has been undergoing some creative renovation after Kang actor Jonathan Majors was fired by Marvel, forcing the studio to either recast or move away from the character entirely. It's unclear at the time what the future holds for the next Avengers movie, but the original Levy report also claims that it will feature more than 60 MCU characters, which would certainly deliver that connective tissue Marvel fans have been clamoring for since the beginning of Phase 4.

The Spider-Man and Wolverine Secret Wars Hot Wheels Figures will be available for purchase at San Diego Comic Con on July 24 before going on sale on July 25. Check out the toys above and stay tuned to Collider for future updates on all toys and collectibles.

Catch Wolverine in Deadpool & Wolverine in theaters this summer.