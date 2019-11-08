Marvel’s ‘She-Hulk’ Disney+ Series Lands “Pickle Rick” Writer Jessica Gao

0

While Disney+ is due to launch in a matter of days, behind-the-scenes the streaming service is moving right along with developing even more new content for the streaming service. Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige revealed at D23 earlier this year that Marvel would be producing a She-Hulk TV series for Disney+, with no other further info revealed about the show at that time. Now, however, THR reports that Jessica Gao has been hired to develop and lead the writing team for the series, marking a positive step forward for the new show.

Gao is an Emmy-winning writer with credits that range from Rick and Morty to Silicon Valley, and she’s probably best-known for penning the classic Rick and Morty episode “Pickle Rick.” She recently executive produced and wrote the pilot for an ABC comedy called Lazy Rich Asians, but it now appears she’ll be setting up shop at Marvel to take point on bringing She-Hulk to fruition.

While Feige declined to offer plot or casting details for the series, he did note that the show would reveal that Bruce Banner is no longer the only Hulk in the MCU. In the comics, Jessica Walters is Bruce Banner’s cousin who gains Hulk powers after receiving a blood transfusion.

Feige previously said that Marvel’s Disney+ shows are going to intersect significantly with the films, to the point that in order to understand the full MCU story going forward, you’ll need to be watching the Marvel Disney+ shows. The first of those, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, doesn’t premiere until Fall 2020, but there are plenty of curious offerings after that like WandaVision and Loki, both of which Marvel says will lead directly into the feature film sequel Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

Gao’s hiring is certainly a good move, and a sign that the folks at Marvel are big fans of Rick and Morty. They previously hired Rick and Morty alum Michael Waldron to run point on the Loki series.

For more on She-Hulk, check out our picks for who should star in the series. Here’s a complete rundown of Marvel’s upcoming Disney+ TV shows.