While rumors have been swirling for months, Marvel Studios finally confirmed that Tatiana Maslany will indeed lead the upcoming Disney+ series She-Hulk – but that’s not all. As part of Kevin Feige’s Marvel presentation during big Disney’s investors call today, the main She-Hulk cast was revealed, and it’s pretty great. Mark Ruffalo will unsurprisingly be reprising his role as Bruce Banner in the limited series, but in an inspired bit of casting Tim Roth will come back to play the villain Abomination, a character he inhabited in Marvel Studios’ second-ever film The Incredible Hulk.

She-Hulk doesn’t yet have a release date and hasn’t started production so it’s still a little ways off, but during his presentation Feige stressed that because Maslany’s character is a lawyer dealing specifically with superhero business, “you never know who else from the MCU might show up from episode to episode.” So expect this one to be cameo-heavy.

Kat Coiro (Brooklyn Nine-Nine) and Anu Valia (Lucia, Before and After) are onboard to direct the She-Hulk series, which will premiere exclusively on Disney+m with Jessica Gao as the head writer.

She-Hulk is one of a number of new Marvel shows destined for Disney+ that will differ greatly from the Marvel shows we previously saw on Netflix and ABC. These new series are being produced by Feige’s team at Marvel Studios and will be intimately connected to the big MCU movies, with shows like WandaVision, Loki, and The Falcon and the Winter Soldier all poised to debut in 2021 and expand the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

This casting for She-Hulk is inspired – Maslany is phenomenal, and I’m curious to see Roth get another shot at playing Abomination after the admittedly rough production of The Incredible Hulk.

