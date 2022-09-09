With the 2022 D23 Expo underway a ton of exciting new information is being revealed for Star Wars, Pixar, and of course, the Marvel Cinematic Universe! Among the many Disney booths on the floor, Marvel Studio's sizzle reel is giving over a minute of exclusive sneak-peek details for what's to come. The reel promises big announcements for all things Phase 5 in the MCU, from The Marvels to Fantastic Four.

This year's D23, the company's biennial celebration of all that is Disney, is sure to be huge. From Star Wars to upcoming new live-action Disney films, the expo invites fans to come together to experience all the magic they can fit into one weekend. The expo provides attendees with fun panels and tons of booths packed with exclusive merch and products and features celebrity appearances, performances, and of course, announcements for the future. This year, Disney's Marvel Studios booth played a quick sizzle reel to tease some of the news that we'll be getting from the expo, and it promised some big stuff for their MCU fans.

First up on the reel Marvel went full-force with the highly-anticipated sequel to Captain Marvel, The Marvels. It featured clips of Brie Larson as the first Avenger, Carol Danvers, i.e. Captain Marvel; Iman Vellani as Kamala Khan, or the ultimate Avenger fan-girl and superhero Ms. Marvel; and Teyonah Parris as Monica Rambeau, who took on the mantle of Photon in WandaVision! It was said that the film, which is currently in production, will be "full of comic madness."

Image via Marvel

The reel continues with the new animated series reboot X-Men '97, promising fans there's still a ton more left to say and do for these heroes. We know the series is going to release ten all-new episodes, and that we can expect it sometime around the summer of 2023, so hopefully, D23 brings us a set release date! Following X-Men, the clip teases the Disney+ series What If...? Season 2 with The Watcher saying, "I can't wait for you to see the brand-new worlds on the horizon..." The first season brought us T'Challa as Starlord and the undead Avengers, and a whole lot of multiversal chaos, so we can't wait to see what's waiting on that horizon.

The rest of the sizzle reel kept it painfully simple, flashing up titles we've been biting our nails over since their 2022 San Diego Comic-Con reveal. Fans can rejoice, for the reel promises updates on Loki Season 2, I Am Groot, Ironheart, the Blade reboot, Spider-Man: Freshman Year; Daredevil Born Again (this earned ear-splitting applause); Captain America: New World Order; Thunderbolts; Marvel Zombies; Fantastic Four (the cheers for which rivaled that of Daredevil); Avengers: Kang Dynasty; Avengers: Secret Wars and all things Phase 5, the Multiverse Saga!

Stayed tuned for more coming out of D23 throughout the weekend with Collider. Check out the reel below: