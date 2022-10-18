Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson) is being replaced as the Director of S.H.I.E.L.D. by Marvel fans. Jackson recently tweeted an ad for the card battler game Marvel Snap, which features him reprising his role as Fury from the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

In the post, Jackson wrote "Effective today, I'm being replaced as Director of S.H.I.E.L.D. Because now, @MarvelSnap gives players control over the entire Marvel Universe. You think you can do as good of a job as I did? We'll see about that." In the ad, Nick Fury goes to S.H.I.E.L.D.'s human resources to discuss his surprise that he has been fired from his role as director of the organization. He also asks how everyone else knew about his termination before him. Fury is then told that his replacement has arrived at S.H.I.E.L.D., and already put together a new team of superheroes. The new team includes Spider-Man, Gamora, Doctor Doom, and Squirrel Girl. Despite Fury's resistance to the change, the human resource representative recommends Fury to meet his replacement. Fury turns around and meets her, who is just a Marvel fan on her phone. She then shows Fury that he is her phone's screensaver. The commercial then cuts off in the middle of Fury's angry reaction over who is replacing him.

Marvel Snap was released today on iOS, Android, and Steam. At the very end of the ad, the card battler game is described as giving fans the entire Marvel Universe in their hands. This includes characters who have not yet been introduced in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, including Blade, Wolverine, and Miles Morales/Spider-Man.

Image via Marvel

Jackson has been playing Fury since the post-credit scene of 2008's Iron Man, the first film set in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. In 2012's The Avengers, Fury was the one to assemble the group of superheroes as a team. Jackson most recently reprised the role in a post-credit scene for 2019's Spider-Man: Far From Home. Despite the character appearing to mentor Peter Parker (Tom Holland) throughout most of the film, it was revealed that the character was actually the Skull Talos (Ben Mendelsohn) in disguise. Jackson will reprise the role again in the upcoming 2023 Disney+ series Secret Invasion, which is based on the comic book storyline by writer Brian Michael Bendis and artist Leinil Francis Yu. He will also reprise the role on the big screen in The Marvels, which is scheduled to be released on July 28, 2023.

Marvel Snap is now available on iOS, Android, and Steam. Check out the ad for the game below: