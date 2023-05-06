With Sony’s continued insistence on spinning out an entire universe based around Spider-Man supporting characters, a whole bevy of obscure characters from the mythology of Marvel Comics are on the table for the solo feature film treatment. This trend, encompassed within the franchise known as Sony's Spider-Man Universe, started with Venom, continued with Morbius, and now looks to also encompass upcoming projects like Kraven the Hunter, Madame Web, and El Muerto. At this point, anyone who fought or has just been around Spider-Man in the pages of a Marvel comic is a candidate for a major blockbuster courtesy of Sony/Columbia Pictures. The possibilities are frighteningly endless.

This means that fans of this web-crawler have always got their ears to the ground when it comes to any potential news on a big-screen incarnation of the Sinister Six. This collection of baddies has always made for a formidable antagonist for Spider-Man to contend with, but why just stop at having them terrorize Spidey in a Spider-Man movie? Sony’s often planned to have the Sinister Six inhabit their own solo movie. The fact that the upcoming Kraven the Hunter will officially feature occasional Sinister Six members like The Rhino and The Chameleon has only increased the amount of attention on any potential big-screen incarnation of this team. As for whether or not a Sinister Six movie is actually on the docket or not…like so many things in the land of comic book movies, that’s immensely complicated.

The First Cinematic Ambitions for the Sinister Six

The saga of the Sinister Six on the big screen doesn’t really begin until the Andrew Garfield incarnation of the Spider-Man movies. Up to this point, big crossovers in comic book movies weren’t really a thing while the difficulties Spider-Man 3 faced in juggling all its disparate villains cast an immediate dark cloud over any subsequent attempts to do a Spider-Man title with multiple baddies. Still, the fact that the Sinister Six were such an iconic antagonistic force for Spider-Man, not to mention all the incredibly lucrative marketing possibilities associated with putting that many foes in one feature, this evil group was bound to appear on the big screen eventually.

This inevitability began to come to pass with the Amazing Spider-Man saga, which began in the wake of The Avengers changing everything for comic book movies. Now crossovers were not only possible but the big cool thing to do for these movies. So The Amazing Spider-Man 2 loaded up its runtime with tons of baddies, Easter Eggs (like Doc Ock’s tentacles or The Vulture’s wings lurking in the background at Oscorp), and even end credit visuals signifying that the Sinister Six were coming very soon. Ideally, Sony/Columbia Pictures wanted these teases to be as exciting for 2014 viewers as Nick Fury’s (Samuel L. Jackson) first post-credits appearance in Iron Man was for moviegoers back in 2008.

However, the difference there was that Fury was tucked away at the very end of Iron Man. The film worked fine on its own and viewers who stuck around until after the credits got a neat tease of what could come down the line. The Amazing Spider-Man 2 got too bogged down in set-up and delivered characters that people generally weren’t interested in following for infinite adventures. As countless modern comic book movies have proven, you can’t just build your feature around teases for future endeavors. No wonder The Amazing Spider-Man 2 came up short at the box office, putting the future of this franchise into question.

The Sinister Six Solo Movie Plans

Something small like “audience indifference” wasn’t going to stop Sony/Columbia Pictures from its massive multi-movie plans, though. The Amazing Spider-Man 3’s original 2016 release date got postponed, but that year would still see something new emerge from this nascent cinematic universe. The studio was still so high on the idea of a bunch of supervillains working together that The Cabin in the Woods director Drew Goddard was signed on to write and direct a solo Sinister Six movie. These villains would not be contained within just one Spider-Man installment, they would need their own solo outing to be properly fleshed out.

Thanks to the Sony hack at the end of 2014, a deluge of emails delivered throughout that year offer insight into what Columbia executives and Goddard had planned for this movie. Interestingly, none of the villains featured here would’ve utilized actors from the Amazing Spider-Man franchise, with new names being tossed out to play Felicia Hardy/Black Cat rather than Felicity Jones (who played the character’s human alter-ego in The Amazing Spider-Man 2), for instance. This suggests that the Sinister Six movie was, at the very least, being developed as something that could exist beyond the mixed reception of the divisive 2014 Amazing Spider-Man 2 film. At most, one could even see Sony hoping Sinister Six could have provided another potential reboot for this franchise.

Meanwhile, the casting hopes for this movie were absolutely bananas, with names as big as Denzel Washington and George Clooney (both of whom had extensive experience working with Sony) being tossed around for roles like Doc Ock (who was apparently being eyeballed as the feature’s protagonist). There’s also mention of Sandman being the feature’s comic relief character and that some sequence in the planned movie would’ve seen the character grow to massive heights and become a Kaiju-like figure. The feature was in such early stages at this point that even the line-up for this movie was clearly in flux, with Goddard at one point mentioning that the little-known baddie Scorpia could factor into the movie.

Within all these leaked e-mails, former Columbia Pictures head Amy Pascal openly admits to being dubious about the prospects of the Sinister Six functioning as a satisfying movie. At this point, Sony/Columbia was angling at all kinds of ways to re-energize the Spider-Man franchise, including teaming up with Marvel and doing the earliest prep for work for Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse. Eventually, the future of this franchise became sturdier with an official partnership with Marvel, and Goddard’s Sinister Six movie was shelved.

The Sinister Six Movie Is Not Dead, It’s Surely Alive

By the end of 2018, Amy Pascal, now a producer tied to the Marvel Studios Spider-Man movies and Spider-Verse titles, was feeling happy. Not only had Spider-Man: Homecoming been a box office juggernaut in 2017, but Venom in 2018 proved that Sony could make lucrative Marvel adaptations without Marvel Studios. Throw in the high pre-release buzz for Into the Spider-Verse and things finally seemed to be going alright for Sony/Columbia Pictures and its Spider-Man plans after several years of uncertainty. In the wake of all this news, Pascal capped off 2018 by revealing that she still considered a Sinister Six movie by Goddard as a viable prospect and was waiting for his schedule to open up to direct the feature.

Of course, that never happened and there’s been no momentum since then on Goddard helming a solo Sinister Six title. However, that doesn’t mean all has been silent on the live-action Sinister Six front. Sony’s emphasis on solo titles made without Marvel Studios has been on famous Spidey baddies, which has inevitably led people to wonder if a Sinister Six movie is getting set up. This seemed to be the plan with the mid-credits scene of Morbius, which featured Adrian Toomes/Vulture (Michael Keaton), teleported from the Marvel Cinematic Universe to Sony’s Marvel Universe. After retrieving his super-suit (how the suit exists in a world without The Avengers is a question for another day), Tooms confronts Dr. Michael Morbius (Jared Leto) and inquires if he’d like to join a team. Bizarrely, Toomes mentions that the group could “do some good,” which feels contradictory to what a team named the Sinister Six would be all about.

While the obvious hope here was that bringing Toomes into Sony’s Marvel Universe could kick-start a big-screen version of the Sinister Six, this scene was too confusingly conceived from the ground up to ever do its job properly. Namely, setting it in a universe divorced from any Spider-Man audiences are familiar with makes the notion of Spidey having to contend with these baddies inert. Plus, nobody cares about Morbius — his presence on any Sinister Six team would make Danny Rand/Iron Fist look like an essential member of The Defenders by comparison. Unsurprisingly, there’s been no subsequent mention of either following up on this scene or finally getting some kind of Sinister Six project off the ground.

Audiences hoping to see multiple Spider-Man villains entertainingly interact on-screen will have to be pleased with the five baddies who generated conflict in Spider-Man: No Way Home. As of now, even with Kraven the Hunter featuring so many vintage Spider-Man foes, there doesn't appear to be any concrete plans for the Sinister Six to come to the big screen. Still, Sony has been persistent in its attempts to exploit every piece of Marvel IP it has access to. Even if its ambitions never get fully realized, it’s doubtful the studio will ever fully give up on the idea of the Sinister Six anchoring their own movie.