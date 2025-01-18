2024 saw Deadpool and Wolverine join the MCU, but this looks to be an even bigger year for Marvel Studios. This is both on the big and small screen with the return of more than a few fan-favorite characters. The MCU's 2025 lineup includes Anthony Mackie’s Captain America in Captain America: Brave New World and Charlie Cox’s Daredevil in Daredevil: Born Again. Now, ahead of the 2025 MCU chaos, McFarlane Toys have debuted their next wave of Marvel Comics figures.

Wave 3 of McFarlane's Marvel 1:10th scale of posed figures includes five popular heroes. This includes Spider-Man, Daredevil, Cyclops, Storm and Sam Wilson's Captain America. Each piece is based on a different iconic comic cover. For example, the web-head is based on The Amazing Spider-Man #302 by Todd McFarlane, the man without fear is based on Daredevil #600, and the winged-Avenger is based on All-New Captain America #1. Every character will also come with a McFarlane signature art card.