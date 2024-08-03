Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Deadpool & Wolverine.

Marvel's Deadpool & Wolverine is one of the biggest cinematic events of the summer. But between Disney's intense marketing campaign and online spoiler culture, it's been more difficult than usual to stay spoiler-free and go into the movie "fresh," as Seinfeld's Frank Costanza would say. In fact, in looking at releases before Deadpool & Wolverine, in the last few years, Marvel Studios has seen a major spoiling problem with its trailers and marketing material. Slight teases of big reveals can sometimes be appropriate, but Marvel has taken things too far with its recent trailers and promotional material for its major releases, which are routinely becoming far too revealing and giving away too many secrets. It’s time to unpack some of the major spoiler problems that plague Marvel Studios.

'Deadpool & Wolverine' Trailers Spoiled X-23 and Sabretooth Cameos

Deadpool & Wolverine delivers the first major cinematic team-up with Ryan Reynolds as Deadpool and Hugh Jackman as Wolverine, who have already made the movie one of the biggest, must-see movie events of the year. The comic book superhero extravaganza is chock-full of epic cameos and surprises. However, it was close to impossible to avoid multiple spoilers ahead of the film’s release because of the TV spots and trailers. The biggest offender was the shocking return of Dafne Keen as Laura (also known as X-23) from Logan. She was revealed in the final trailer for the film that was dropped a little over one week ago.

According to producer and Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige while speaking to Variety, Dafne Keen's return was revealed in the trailer due to Keen's desire to attend the premiere ahead of the film's release. Feige stated, "Dafne really wanted to go to the premiere, and we said, 'Well, she really can't come to the premiere because it would be a spoiler.' We hadn't shown it yet." That’s a somewhat flimsy reason for spoiling the character's shocking return. Keen's association with the franchise would be reason enough for her to attend the premiere without spoiling it in the trailer. The same trailer also spoiled the full reveal of Lady Deadpool in the film, which was teased in official footage released beforehand. An earlier trailer for Deadpool & Wolverine revealed the return of Tyler Mane as Sabertooth, reprising his role as the character for the first time in twenty-four years. There was no prior indication or announcement that Mane was part of the cast and would be appearing, so that's another big reveal for the film that was spoiled beforehand.

Jennifer Garner's Elektra Return in 'Deadpool & Wolverine' Was Also Revealed Early

The spoiler reveals for Deadpool & Wolverine were so prevalent in the official marketing that Feige even advised fans to stay away from the trailers if they didn't want to get spoiled. During an interview with Blavity TV, he said, "I don’t disagree, and I know people who purposely stay away from all marketing. If you’re already interested in the movie, stay away." In the same interview, when asked about just making one trailer for a major Marvel release, Feige responded, "I would be open to it. I don't know that the marketing department, who knows better and knows that we have to appeal not just to the people like ourselves that watch every trailer and analyze every shot, but to the people who are busy doing other things with their lives that we have to get in touch with to let them know that the movie exists." In addition to those spoilers in the trailer, The Hollywood Reporter revealed as early as July 2023 that Jennifer Garner was going to return as Elektra.

Feige's comments raise the question: Does the marketing department always truly know better? Marketing for major studio tentpoles doesn't always work effectively. Case in point: certain major releases earlier this summer, such as Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga and The Fall Guy. Both films were critically acclaimed and well-reviewed, but they didn’t quite strike a chord with moviegoing audiences while playing in theaters. Both films had lucrative, multi-million dollar marketing campaigns behind them. It seems that the campaigns designed by Hollywood marketing departments miss the mark just as many times as they hit them. Conversely, last year's big hits, Barbie and Oppenheimer, were both marketed tremendously well by Warner Bros. and Universal Pictures respectively. But the marketing campaigns for those films were not spoiler-heavy, nor did they spoil many big moments and reveals. Not to mention, the marketing for the film took on a life of its own beyond even what both studios intended with the Barbenheimer phenomenon.

'Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness' and 'The Marvels' Were Also Heavily Spoiled

Going back a little earlier, Marvel Studios teased the reveal of the Illuminati, a major group from the Marvel Comics stories. Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness was released following the acclaimed 2017 film Logan, which was originally meant to be the swansong for actors Patrick Stewart as Professor Charles Xavier and Hugh Jackman as Wolverine. Of course, that did not turn out to be the case. Stewart did reprise his role as Professor X, even though the version depicted in Multiverse of Madness is a variant from another universe. It was made fairly obvious that Stewart would appear in the film from the trailers and TV spots. Later promotional material also spoiled the appearances of a variant Captain Marvel (Lashana Lynch) and Captain Peggy Carter (Hayley Atwell).

For another example, as The Marvels got closer to its November 2023 release, marketing materials spoiled the film's connection to the Marvel Multiverse. Beforehand, there wasn't much indication that The Marvels would utilize the Multiverse. However, that major reveal was given away beforehand in promotion material, when Teyonah Parris as Captain Monica Rambeau, aka Photon, revealed a Multiverse connection in her dialogue. The Multiverse connection appeared as a significant attempt by Marvel and Disney to make The Marvels seem like a more important MCU installment due to its connections to the grander Multiverse Saga. It was a marketing play that did not work in the film's favor.

Marvel Studios Should Not Give Away Huge Spoilers So Freely

It’s one thing to seek out these types of spoilers through social media or message boards, but for a studio to give them away so freely in marketing material goes a bit too far. Trailers are much harder to avoid, especially if they are put before other films. They are not as easy to evade as spoilers on message boards or social media that require users to deliberately seek them out. Normally, Marvel Studios acts so cagey and secretive about its projects, so it's strange that when it comes time for trailers and TV spots, they give away so many major spoilers so freely.

This is the opposite of the approach Disney and Marvel took with Avengers: Endgame, where the promotional material gave away very little, keeping the film's many surprises and reveals intact. Similarly, the promotional material and trailers for Spider-Man: No Way Home removed the footage of the variant versions of Peter Parker/Spider-Man, portrayed by Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire. Before press screenings of the film, Sony Pictures and Marvel Studios even provided an introduction from the actors about not spoiling the film's big surprises.

The approach to Marvel's more recent releases is a stark contrast to this earlier approach, and it needs to change. Marvel releases are already among some of the biggest film releases of the year, so the hype to reveal so many big surprises is unnecessary. Even before Deadpool & Wolverine released its first trailer, there was no doubt the movie would hit it big and do well. Hopefully, Marvel Studios' policy of being so loose with such major reveals in promotion material will change in the future. The purpose of good trailers is to attract and lure moviegoers to see the film, rather than ruin the experience.

Deadpool & Wolverine is playing now in theaters in the U.S.

