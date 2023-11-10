The Big Picture Marvel Spotlight aims to introduce new characters or explore existing characters outside of the main MCU continuity to gauge interest and avoid convoluted narrative connections.

However, there is skepticism about whether Marvel can truly separate the Spotlight projects from the main continuity, given past examples of resurrecting characters and interconnectivity within the MCU.

The timing and execution of the Marvel Spotlight announcement are also questionable, and it may not effectively address the issue of diluted focus and attention that Marvel has faced in recent years.

If you've been keeping up to date with Marvel's upcoming Echo miniseries, then you'll know that the series is the first to be launched under the new Marvel Spotlight banner (and if you have not, Collider has your back here). Head of Streaming Brad Winterbaum made the announcement about the launch of the new banner, saying that Marvel Spotlight "gives us a platform to bring more grounded, character-driven stories to the screen, and in the case of Echo, focusing on street-level stakes over larger MCU continuity."

Winterbaum also went on to say that content released under the new platform does not require the audience to have seen other MCU content to understand what's happening. In a nutshell, these projects exist just outside the main MCU narrative. It's an interesting move on Marvel's part, a strategic change for a studio that needed to make one, but is Spotlight the way to go? In a word, no. In more words, Marvel Spotlight, as it is currently envisioned, is a bad idea.

Echo Streaming exclusively on Disney, the origin story of Echo revisits Maya Lopez, whose ruthless behavior in New York City catches up with her in her hometown. She must face her past, reconnect with her Native American roots and embrace the meaning of family and community if she ever hopes to move forward. Release Date 2024-00-00 Cast Alaqua Cox, Chaske Spencer Main Genre Drama Producer Kevin Feige, Louis D’Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Brad Winderbaum, Stephen Broussard, Richie Palmer, Marion Dayre, Jason Gavin, Amy Rardin, Sydney Freeland, Christina King and Jennifer Booth Streaming Service Disney+

Marvel Spotlight Has a History in the Comics

Close

The Marvel Spotlight name isn't random but actually has a history in Marvel Comics that dates back to 1971. The comic book anthology series was the brainchild of president and publisher Stan Lee, and gave Marvel a place to try out new characters without the need to launch a new series, something which was of financial benefit and a gauge of a character's popularity before either axing them or committing to a series with them. Marvel Spotlight #1 was released in November 1971, and featured Marvel's first Native American superhero, Red Wolf. The series ended in April 1977 after a 33-issue run and was revived again in 1979 for 11 issues before being canceled a second time. In the comics, Marvel Spotlight is notable for the first-time appearances of a number of popular Marvel heroes, the likes of Werewolf by Night, Ghost Rider, Son of Satan, Moon Knight, and Spider-Woman.

In essence, the "new" Marvel Spotlight has the same objective; introducing a new character (or bringing an existing character, like Echo, into a storyline outside the MCU) and gauging interest. If the new character captures the audience's fancy, then they are likely at some point to join the main MCU continuity. If the character is a dud, they can be pushed aside without having to try and explain in the main MCU continuity what happened to them. This would be the one area in which Marvel Spotlight actually has some benefit. By avoiding the need to be interconnected to the outside MCU, Marvel Spotlight projects don't need to try and tie into an increasingly convoluted narrative.

Why Is Marvel Spotlight a Bad Idea?

Image via Marvel Studios

Of course, the benefit of being just outside the MCU continuity is only as good as Marvel is at keeping the Marvel Spotlight projects at arm's length from its kin, and therein lies the rub. Can Marvel commit to doing so for an extended period of time? It doesn't look promising. A piece in The Express claims that both Robert Downey Jr. (Iron Man) and Chris Evans (Captain America) have signed on to return to the MCU in Avengers: Secret Wars. It's been just over four years since Avengers: Endgame, and already Marvel is planning on resurrecting one martyr and a presumably dead, or an incredibly old, Star-Spangled hero. The Blip lasted longer, so just how long can Marvel resist bringing the Spotlight content into the main continuity? On a related note, Marvel has spent the last 15 years conditioning fans to expect that everything released in the MCU is interconnected. Literally everything, including the presence of What If...?'s Captain Carter (Hayley Atwell) in Doctor Strange in the Multitude of Madness. If they want Marvel Spotlight to work as intended, then they need to alter fans' expectations, and we all know just how reasonable fans can be (not you, dear reader, you're good).

Bob Iger, not all that long ago, candidly admitted that Marvel overextended itself by increasing content, resulting in "diluted focus and attention" and subpar VFX. How does Marvel Spotlight remedy that? It doesn't. Let's go back to grade school math. Say you have 10 apples that you are selling at the market. One day, you decide that seven of those apples will be at the front of the stand, and the other three just off to the side. How many apples do you have now? The same 10. Marvel Spotlight doesn't necessarily mean less content, just less content that's intimately connected with the MCU. Unless "grounded and character-driven" means less reliance on VFX, then they're still in the same boat, with VFX artists doing the same amount of work, only sending it in two different directions.

Additionally, the timing of the Marvel Spotlight announcement itself is odd. It isn't that Echo isn't a great place to start, but wouldn't it have made far more sense to announce Marvel Spotlight when they announced Werewolf by Night as the first feature under Marvel Studios Special Presentations? It definitely would have been more fitting, with Werewolf by Night having been introduced in Marvel Spotlight #2. Both specials under that banner (the second being The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special) encompass everything that Marvel Spotlight is trying to be, a place for new characters (Werewolf by Night, Swamp Thing), and a place where existing characters, like the said Guardians, have a storyline that isn't tied to the main MCU continuity.

Ultimately, not only is Marvel Spotlight a case of "too little, too late," but has a touch of "been there, done that" as well. There is a chance that Marvel Spotlight brings back the creative spark, quality, and uniqueness that marked the MCU's Infinity Saga — but don't hold your breath.