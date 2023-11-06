The Big Picture First up, our hosts, Perri Nemiroff and John Aljets, discuss their thoughts on Marvel Studios launching a new banner called Marvel Spotlight, which offers more character-driven stories like Echo.

Next they share early reactions to The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes ahead of its theatrical release.

Finally, Perri and John break down the latest SAG-AFTRA strike update.

In today’s episode, Perri Nemirroff and John Aljets are talking about the new Marvel Spotlight banner that’s kicking off in January with Echo. Complete with a new logo, Spotlight is a sub-category for stories that claims they won’t require their viewers to have seen every series or movie that came before it to enjoy. Is this a solid plan moving forward or does it give more of a quick-fix vibe? Check out our hosts' thoughts in the full interview in the video at the top of this article, or you can listen to it in podcast form below.

In response to the growing superhero fatigue, Marvel Studios is rolling out a new banner that promises more character-driven stories like Echo going forward. Marvel Spotlight is modeled after the comic book series from the early ‘70s that provided the publisher the opportunity to create new characters without the expensive fanfare required to officially launch an entirely new series. Spotlight introduced characters like Ghost Rider and Werewolf by Night, and now Marvel Studios is trying its hand at this technique for their television and movies. After Disney+ and Marvel Phases made it all but mandatory to see every miniseries or show, like The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, Ms. Marvel, or WandaVision, to understand the overarching storyline of the MCU, while simultaneously churning out less-than-satisfactory content, it became clear to the studio that there needed to be a change. So, is Spotlight the way to go? Returning to “street level” stakes and confined narratives that can allow a first-time viewer to jump in? It also begs the question, why the fanfare for less fanfare?

Perri and John also discuss the early reactions to Francis Lawrence’s return to The Hunger Games franchise in The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes. There’s a ton of positive reception to the prequel film, starring Tom Blyth, Rachel Zelger, and an all-star cast, and our hosts share those thoughts before it hits theaters on November 17. Finally, we discuss the latest news for the ongoing SAG-AFTRA strike. On November 4, the AMPTP returned to the table with the union leadership after posing a threat that a continued strike would lead to more cancelations and pushbacks, reports Variety. The offer presented was intended to bring the strike to a close, with the AMPTP insisting they wouldn’t be making adjustments, though the offer still doesn’t accept all of SAG-AFTRA’s demands. Find out what our hosts think about the latest news in today’s episode of Collider Dailies at the top of this article or listen to their conversation in the podcast below:

