When most people think of the word "Marvel," their minds might conjure up images of Spider-Man's high-flying heroics or the space-faring Guardians of the Galaxy. They might even think about the Marvel Cinematic Universe and its wide array of films and television shows. But the House of Ideas has been a hub for various licensed comics over the years, including Star Wars as well as new Predator and Planet of the Apes titles under its 20th Century Studios imprint. One of the franchises that used to be under Marvel's wing? Star Trek.

Adapting 'Star Trek: The Motion Picture' and Beyond

Marvel inherited the Star Trek license from Gold Key Comics in 1979, though with one major caveat. Due to the terms of the contract, Marvel couldn't directly adapt events from the television show. Instead, the publisher chose to start with an adaption of Star Trek: The Motion Picture and then branch out into original storytelling. Many of comics' top tier talent including Marv Wolfman (The New Teen Titans, Crisis on Infinite Earths), Dave Cockrum (Uncanny X-Men), J.M. DeMatteis (Spider-Man: Kraven's Last Hunt), and Martin Pasko (Batman: The Animated Series) would work on the Star Trek comics.

This resulted in some outlandish stories, even by Trek standards. Issue 11, titled "Like a Woman Scorned!", featured the crew of the Enterprise encountering a witch. You read that right: An actual witch boarded the Enterprise. Even stranger was the fifth issue, appropriately named "The Haunting of the Enterprise" — it had Kirk and crew encountering Dracula as well as Frankenstein's monster! Keep in mind, this was during the era when the cast of Star Trek: The Original Series were starring in movies, and Star Trek: The Next Generation had yet to premiere. Therefore the Star Trek canon, such as it was, was fairly malleable.

'Star Trek: Phase II' and Its Impact on the Comics

The original run of Star Trek comics at Marvel would also take a page from its fellow Trek projects and take elements from the scrapped Star Trek: Phase II television series. Phase II would have brought back the entire cast of The Original Series and introduce three new characters to the franchise. But shifting leadership at Paramount, coupled with salary disputes involving Leonard Nimoy, eventually led to Phase II being shelved.

However, multiple elements from Phase II would eventually make their way into Trek canon. The Next Generation drew upon it when crafting the characters of Will Riker, Data, and Deanna Troi while Star Trek: Voyager creators Judith and Garfield Reeves-Stevens described it as the "conceptual cousin" of Phase II. Even the planned pilot, "In Thy Image," would eventually be reworked into The Motion Picture. When it came to the original Marvel run, the aforementioned issues would take inspiration from the Phase II stories "Merlin's Magic" and "Devil's Due," which would have introduced supernatural elements into the mix.

The Shakeup and Star Trek's Return to Marvel

Marvel would eventually lose the license to the Star Trek comics, with rival publisher DC stepping in to publish new Trek comics in 1984. Malibu Comics would also publish comics based on Star Trek: Deep Space Nine and had plans to publish a Voyager comic until Marvel published the imprint in 1996. Shortly after, the House of Ideas inked a deal with Paramount to create a new imprint of titles based on its IP — similar to its current work within the 20th Century Studios imprint.

In addition to a Mission: Impossible series, Paramount Comics' imprint included a plethora of new Trek titles. There was an ongoing Voyager series, in addition to Star Trek: Starfleet Academy, Star Trek: Untold Voyages and Star Trek: Early Voyages. Starfleet Academy centered around a new class of Starfleet ensigns — including Deep Space Nine's Nog. Early Voyages took place during the years that Christopher Pike captained the Enterprise, and Untold Voyages was set after the events of Star Trek: The Motion Picture.

Paramount Comics eventually folded two years into its inception, with the license to the Star Trek comics heading to Wildstorm Comics (which would eventually be folded into DC). Even though most of the series were canceled mid-story arc, they eventually predicted future Trek series. Like Early Voyages, Star Trek: Strange New Worlds focuses on Pike's time as the Enterprise's Captain, and there is a Starfleet Academy show in the works at Paramount+.

The X-Traordinary Star Trek Crossover

Perhaps the biggest contribution that Marvel made to the Star Trek franchise was a trio of crossovers with one of its most popular superhero teams: The X-Men. The Star Trek/X-Men one-shot would feature the mighty mutants traveling through time during a battle with their reality warping foe Proteus — and encountering the cast of The Original Series in the process! This led to some fun matchups...and a wild moment where Spock is able to knock out Wolverine with a Vulcan nerve pinch.

The X-Men would meet the cast of The Next Generation not once, but twice during the events of Star Trek: The Next Generation/X-Men: Second Contact and Star Trek: The Next Generation: X-Men: Planet X. The former took place after the events of Star Trek: First Contact, as the crew of the Enterprise joined forces with the mutant heroes to stop the machinations of Kang the Conqueror. Planet X was a direct follow-up to Second Contact, and featured an entire planet undergoing mutations — leading to Jean-Luc Picard calling upon the X-Men for help. Ironically, Patrick Stewart would portray the X-Men's leader Professor Charles Xavier in the X-Men film franchise.

Currently, the Star Trek comic license resides with IDW Publishing, which has published a number of Trek comics based on various eras of the franchise's lore. Like its predecessors, it's also been privy to some major comic crossovers — namely with Green Lantern and Planet of the Apes. But it all started with Marvel, and even if the results were weird, the foundation it laid is impressive.