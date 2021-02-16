The Marvel Cinematic Universe is, in a sense, much like every other universe: When it expands, it goes in every direction. And so, as the MCU lines up more movies and TV shows in Phase 4 and beyond, it should come as no surprise that more behind-the-scenes documentaries and special looks at how the magic of these Marvel worlds is brought to life are also getting made. A prime example: Today, it was announced that Marvel Studios' Assembled, a new making-of docuseries, would be coming to Disney+ in March.

So, what is Assembled? The title is not just a clever play on Captain America's beloved catchphrase "Avengers, assemble." It's also a reference to the intention of this series to take us behind-the-scenes of different Marvel movies and TV shows to show fans how they came together. Per Marvel's official announcement, Assembled will divide its behind-the-scenes coverage by dedicating a single episode to a different MCU TV show or movie. New episodes will air after the season finale of an MCU TV show or after an MCU Phase 4 movie has been released. Fans can expect Assembled episodes for The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, Loki, Hawkeye, and Black Widow.

Although no specific connection is drawn, it seems like Marvel Studios is creating a companion series to its previously announced Disney+ series Marvel Studios' Legends. That series airs new episodes before the release of upcoming MCU movies and TV shows with each episode compiling footage of a Marvel character to help bring fans up to speed on events that could prove useful in the new movie or show they're about to watch.

Image via Disney+/Marvel Studios

The first episode, "The Making of WandaVision," will premiere on March 12, just one week after the finale of WandaVision on March 5. Per Marvel's description, the WandaVision episode of Assembled will include time with its stars — Elizabeth Olsen, Paul Bettany, Teyonah Parris, Randall Park, Kat Dennings, and Kathryn Hahn — as well as interviews with various members of the show's creative team. "The Making of WandaVision" will touch on drawing inspiration from classic sitcoms, recreating various filmmaking methods to capture the look and feel of different sitcom eras, and even touch on the experience of filming in front of a live studio audience.

Marvel Studios' Assembled will premiere on Disney+ on March 12, following the WandaVision finale. Check out the official logo for Assembled below. For more, why not dig into our ongoing series "How the MCU Was Made" penned by Collider's own Adam Chitwood?

