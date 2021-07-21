A trailer for a behind-the-scenes look of Loki, Marvel Studios’ Assembled: The Making of Loki ​​​​​, has just been revealed by Marvel. Loki takes place after the events of the film Avengers: Endgame, in which an alternate version of Loki created a new timeline. Loki is produced by Marvel Studios and was created by Michael Waldron, who is the head writer. Kate Herron is the director for the first season.

Tom Hiddleston reprises his role as Loki from the film series, with Sophia Di Martino, Owen Wilson, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Wunmi Mosaku, Eugene Cordero, Tara Strong, and others. Loki premiered on June 9, 2021, on Disney +. Its first season, consisting of six episodes, concluded on July 14. It received positive reviews, with praise for the performances, musical score, and visuals. A second season is in development, but no news of when it'll come out. Hopefully, the wait isn't too long. As fans wait for the new season, they can take a look at what goes behind the scenes of the strange but fascinating show.

Image via Disney+

RELATED: 'Loki' Director Kate Herron on When She Knew There'd Be a Season 2, and Telling a Complete Story in Season 1

The trailer reveals a sneak peek of behind-the-scenes footage. From Tom Hiddleston commenting how he's having an identity crisis as he's surrounded by actors dressed up as Loki variants, to Herron's vision of bringing these characters to the small screen, the trailer shows intrigue for what the behind-the-scenes offers. It also shows that the cast and crew have had a good time, and it's an experience that they'll never forget.

Marvel Studios' “Assembled: The Making of Loki” is now streaming on Disney+.

READ MORE: 'Loki' Star Sophia Di Martino on the Season 1 Finale, Working With Jonathan Majors and What She Knows About Season 2

Share Share Tweet Email

'The Chair' Trailer: Sandra Oh Reveals the Messy Side of Academic Life in New Netflix Comedy Series The full six-episode series drops on Netflix on August 20.

Read Next

Lauren Massuda (6 Articles Published) Lauren is a new News Writer for Collider. In the past, she wrote articles for Incluvie, Odyssey Online where she was Editor-in-Chief, College Candy, and her college's newspaper. Lauren also took part in UCLA's Professional TV Writing Program. Aside from writing articles, Lauren writes fiction. She wrote a YA fantasy book that'll be published this winter. Lauren's hobbies include video games, reading, and binge-watching shows and movies with her boyfriend. More From Lauren Massuda