For the first time in more than six weeks we won’t have a new episode of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier coming to Disney+ on a Friday, but to keep the series buzzing Disney is bringing us a new episode of Marvel Studios' Assembled. Just like at the end of WandaVision, The Falcon and The Winter Soldier is getting a brand new documentary-style production that will take fans behind the cameras, to show how some of the series’ greatest moments were made.

The new episode of Assembled will bring the cast and crew to talk about the journey of creating a series based on Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie) and Bucky Barnes (Sebastian Stan). The two heroes showed up for the first time in the Marvel Cinematic Universe during Captain America: The Winter Soldier back in 2014 as supporting characters before stealing the spotlight on their own show. This journey will be explored in the Assembled episode, which will also discuss the way the series was conceived and how the show fits in the bigger narrative landscape of the MCU.

The making of The Falcon and The Winter Soldier will also explore how the crew filmed the action scenes of the series, creating the illusion of a globe-trotting adventure inspired by genres like spy thrillers and buddy cop. All the special additions to the cast, revealed weekly, should also be the focus of the behind-the-scenes documentary, and that includes its most secret cameo.

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier is the second MCU series to premiere on Disney+, after WandaVision. Each show had its own tone and setting, teasing a more diverse future for Marvel on television. The next MCU TV project, Loki, is set to debut on Disney+ this June 11, with the possibility of a second season teased even before its release.

All the episodes of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier are currently available to stream on Disney+. Watch the Assembled trailer below:

