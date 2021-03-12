In lieu of a new episode of WandaVision now that the Marvel Studios series has concluded, a behind-the-scenes look at the making of the show has dropped on Disney+. Marvel Studios’ Assembled is a new limited series on Disney+ that will be delving into the making of various MCU projects, and the first is an hourlong special that takes fans behind the curtain of WandaVision. A trailer for the special has been released online, if you need a bit more enticement before pushing that “play” button.

The thrust of the series is how the various sitcom homages worked, including the taping of the first episode in front of a live studio audience, and I’m personally curious to see if the special delves into how the final few episodes of the series were filmed during COVID. Indeed, production shut down early in 2020 when the pandemic hit, and resumed in the fall to finish things up. You’ll notice in the last couple of episodes crowd shots are few and far between, and it very much looks like Kathryn Hahn may or may not have shot her finale performance separately from Elizabeth Olsen.

To find out how deep the rabbit hole goes, you’ll just have to watch the special. And to find out if this special is worth watching, get a load of Olsen and Paul Bettany having various laughs in the Marvel Studios’ Assembled: The Making of WandaVision trailer below. The special is now streaming exclusively on Disney+.

