Watch the New Marvel Studios’ ‘Avengers: Damage Control’ VR Experience Trailer

0

Marvel Studios has just released a trailer for their new VR video game Avengers: Damage Control, and it looks pretty amazing. Billed as a “VR experience,” the game is a completely immersive action shooter set in the Marvel Cinematic Universe that will be available at select The VOID locations beginning October 18th.

The trailer begins with a gorgeously rendered shot of the Sanctum Sanctorum, with an ominous voice-over from Dr. Strange explaining that “a powerful force has resurfaced.” We’re then shown some in-game footage of players getting welcomed to the fight by none other than Spider-Man, who only recently found his way back into the MCU after a bitter public custody battle between Disney and Sony.

Then we’re treated to some actual gameplay footage, with players trading repulsor blasts with waves of skeletal Ultron drones while flying above the New York skyline. It looks like a fast-paced on-the-rails shooter with some limited mobility options, which seems perfectly suited for the full-body VR experiences offered by The VOID. There’s a quick shot of Ultron himself, having attained Godzilla-like size and stomping across what appears to be a S.H.I.E.L.D. Helicarrier as he makes his way ominously towards us, with clouds of his drones swirling around his head. There also appear to be sequences where the player is inside a Quinjet, as drones attack from every angle and smash their way inside. There’s also plenty of crisply-rendered fire and particle effects blowing up around the camera at seemingly every angle. Basically, it looks awesome.

As the trailer wraps up, we’re shown a rapid-fire montage of more action scenes from the game, including the Hulk making his trademark “the-opposite-of-stealth” entrance and Spider-Man catching a Quinjet in a flatspin just before it smashes into the player. Falcon, Black Panther, War Machine, Ant Man, and the Wasp all show up to lend a hand against the titanic Ultron. The trailer ends with a funny exchange between Ant Man and the Wasp as they argue whether or not Golden Girls reruns constitutes a date.

The game appears to be the perfect combination between the MCU and the VR experiences offered by The VOID. It looks like a blast, and my ears don’t deceive me, it sounds like they managed to get all of the actors from the films to provide the voices for their characters. (If not, they found some damn good sound-alikes.) Check out the trailer for Avengers: Damage Control below, and click here to read about how Tom Holland got Spider-Man back into the MCU.