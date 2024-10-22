It appears that some people should stop trying to ice skate uphill. In news that should come as no surprise to anybody (other than perhaps Wesley Snipes), Marvel Studios' cursed Blade project has been hit with yet another blow. Previously dated for release on November 7, 2025, Blade has now been removed from Disney's schedule altogether, and has been replaced by Predator: Badlands. It's a smart move by Disney to bump up a film that might actually get made some time soon.

Marvel announced its reboot of the beloved film in July of 2019, with Mahershala Ali attached to star. But five years later, along with many writers, directors, and cast members who has come and gone, the film is still no closer to being made. All we've been told so far is that the film is set in the 1920s, and will feature Mia Goth as a vampire villain named Lilith alongside Ali as the titular vampire hunter, while directors Bassam Tariq and Yann Demange, and writers Nic Pizzolatto (True Detective), Stavey Osei-Kuffour (Watchmen), Beau DeMayo (X-Men '97), Michael Starrbury (When They See Us) have all been attached to the project at various stages.

Kevin Feige Is Determined to Make 'Blade'

Even as recently as July, Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige was bullish about the movie making the screen, and that they wanted to take their time with it:

"For the last few years, as we've been trying to crack that movie, the most important thing for us is not rushing it, and making sure we are making the right Blade movie. Because there were some great Blade movies years ago. They were all rated R. So I think that’s inherent – like Deadpool – that's inherently the character of Blade."

When Feige first began to establish himself in the industry, he honed his craft by working with Snipes on the 1998 Blade film, which would be a key reason as to why the reboot means so much to him. As such, Feige is deeply invested in ensuring the project is done right and is prepared to take the necessary time to perfect it. In an interview with Blavity’s Shadow and Act, he emphasized Marvel's commitment to the movie:

"We are committed to the movie, and we're so committed to it that we're not going to make it until it's right." He acknowledged the frustration both he and fans have felt with the delays but offered optimism, saying, "We have a writer working on it now. I've read half of his new draft, and it's feeling good so far."

Unfortunately, it seems like it's still a struggle to crack the picture.