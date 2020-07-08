Marvel Studios Won’t Have a Panel at Comic-Con@Home

With San Diego Comic-Con (Comic-Con@Home) about to announce the full programming schedule for this year’s online convention, a lot of people are wondering what studios and networks will be offering panels. While the con has promised over 350 separate panels spread out over all five days of the event (July 22-26), we’re hearing one of the things that won’t be there is Marvel Studios.

While I’m sure every Marvel fan was hoping to get a glimpse from some of the upcoming Marvel movies like Cate Shortland’s Black Widow, Chloe Zhao’s The Eternals, or Destin Daniel Cretton’s Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, it actually makes a lot of sense why they would sit this convention out.

Marvel loves to use Comic-Con as a place to make big announcements. Think about last year. Marvel took the Hall H stage and dropped announcements like rain drops in a thunderstorm by revealing Simu Liu as the lead in Shang-Chi, Natalie Portman’s Jane Foster would return for Thor: Love and Thunder, Mahershala Ali would be the new Blade, Tessa Thompson would be the first openly queer superhero in the MCU, tons of Disney+ series news, and so much more. The studio dropped so much news you could barely keep up.

But as we all know, the world is going through a pandemic and no one is sure when movie theaters can reopen and when we will get back to some sort of normal. In this environment, it is very hard to announce a future release date or when a movie might get into production. Everyone is stuck in neutral while we figure out how to get back to work.

Since Marvel uses Comic-Con as a place to make epic announcements, it makes sense the studio would sit this year out. While I’m of course disappointed we won’t get to watch Kevin Feige tease us with future plans, I know everyone at Marvel is working hard behind-the-scenes on their upcoming slate and when the time is right they’ll hit us with a ton of surprises.

