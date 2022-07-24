No panel in this year’s San Diego Comic-Con was as exciting as the one hosted by Marvel Studios. Unfortunately, the panel was not live-streamed, and until now, the only fans who got to see the announcements were those attending the 2022 SDCC. Fortunately, the whole panel is now available online.

During their SDCC Hall H panel, Marvel Studios revealed they have been working on a new interconnected storyline for the past few years, now officially named “The Multiverse Saga.” Encompassing every film and TV show developed by Marvel Studios after Spider-Man: Far From Home, this new Saga is split into three parts: Phases 4, 5, and 6.

During the panel, Marvel Studios revealed that Phase 4 is close to its finale, ending with the release of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law on TV and Black Panther: Wakanda Forever in theaters. Marvel Studios also revealed the full schedule for Phase 5, which includes previously announced projects, films such as Thunderbolts, and TV shows like Daredevil: Born Again. The complete Phase 5 schedule extends from 2023 to 2024, with Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania opening a new chapter in the MCU history. That’s fitting since Jonathan Majors’ Kang the Conquerer is set to become the next big villain for Marvel Studios.

Besides revealing all movies and series to be released in Phase 5, Marvel Studios also unveiled a preliminary calendar for Phase 6, which will start in late 2024 and end in 2025. There are multiple untitled series set to come to Disney+ for Phase 6 and two untitled movies. More exciting, however, is that the three confirmed films for Phase 6 are Fantastic Four, Avengers: The Kang Dynasty, and Avengers: Secret Wars. Fans have been wondering when the next Avenger adventure would come to theaters, and now we have a date.

Image via Marvel Studios

RELATED: Marvel Movie Release Dates From 2023-2026 Revealed

Marvel Studios also made clear that they don’t intend to slow down any time soon. Even though we have to wait three years before Phase 6 ends, the studio has already saved the date for four untitled movies set in Phase 7. Marvel Studios' current calendar runs through 2026, underlining how Disney trusts the studios’ plan to keep pushing forward the most successful franchise on the planet.

Besides getting overall news about the future of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, the Hall H panel also revealed many details about highly-anticipated productions. For instance, Marvel Studios confirmed that fan-favorite villain MODOK will be part of Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania. We also learned that Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 will tell the story of Baby Rocket and star and that Don Cheadle will be back as War Machine for the Secret Invasion series. There were many pieces of juicy news for Marvel fans in the Hall H panel, and now everyone can watch it.

Check out the full Marvel Studios SDCC panel right below:

Find out more about what happened during Marvel Studio's Hall H panel: