Disney has set the day and time for the Marvel Studios and Lucasfilm panel at this year's D23, where new movies and series are expected to be announced both for the MCU and the Star Wars universe. The D23 panel comes on the heels of Marvel Studios' explosive San Diego Comic-Con presentation, where we learned more about the studio’s plans through 2026.

During 2022’s presentation at Comic-Con, Marvel Studios revealed the full calendar for Phase 5 of the MCU, comprising multiple theatrical releases and Disney+ TV shows. Among the new projects unveiled at the event were a Thunderbolts movie, a new Daredevil series, and a two-part Avengers storyline that promises to wrap up the newly named “Multiverse Saga”. Besides that, we got to learn Don Cheadle would be back as War Machine for the Secret Invasion show, and that Charlie Cox would come back as Daredevil in She-Hulk: Attorney at Law.

While Marvel Studios’ panel at SDCC blew fans’ minds, there’s still a lot they could announce during D23 next month. First of all, during the SDCC, Marvel Studios released trailers for Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, and Secret Invasion. However, these trailers were not available for people outside of Comic-Con. So, D23 would be the perfect moment to spread the love and let everything take a look at these upcoming projects. Besides that, since Ms. Marvel's dramatic post-credits scene, fans are eager to hear some news about The Marvels, set to be released in July 2023. Finally, many slots open in Phase 6 of the MCU that Marvel Studios could fill up during D23, as we get news about unannounced movies and TV shows.

Image via Marvel Studios

RELATED: Here’s Every Marvel Phase 5 Movie and Series

As for Lucasfilm, we are still waiting for the first footage of Indiana Jones 5, especially after we only got a poster during Star Wars Celebration. We could also watch new footage for Ahsoka and Season 3 of The Mandalorian, both set to be released on Disney+ sometime in 2023. If we are lucky enough, we might even get some news about Jon Watt’s Star Wars series starring Jude Law, Skeleton Crew.

Marvel Studios and Lucasfilm will share the stage on Saturday, September 10, 10 a.m. PT in Hall D23. We’ll be covering all the news of D23 right here at Collider. For now, check out the entire Marvel Studios SDCC panel below.