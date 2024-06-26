The Big Picture Marvel Studios is making a big comeback at San Diego Comic-Con, with new films and projects to discuss.

Welcome back, Marvel Studios! According to Deadline, the studio behind some of the biggest blockbusters in recent years will return to Hall H at San Diego Comic-Con later this summer. The last weekend of July is shaping up to be a massive one for the company. Not only is the studio returning with a presentation after missing last year's edition of the San Diego Comic-Con, but Deadpool & Wolverine will be opening in theaters all over the world at the same time. The reason why Marvel Studios wasn't present at Hall H last year was the fact that the strikes organized by the Writers Guild of America and SAG-AFTRA were still taking place.

Marvel Studios is known for shattering expectations during their presentations at San Diego Comic-Con. More than a decade ago, Tom Hiddleston made an appearance in costume as Loki to promote Thor: The Dark World, in what instantly became an iconic moment for fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Kevin Feige also uses the presentation as a way to directly update the press and fans regarding future projects the studio will work on. No titles have been confirmed for this year's presentation, but taking into account the company's slate, it could be easy to guess what will be discussed.

Principal photography for Captain America: Brave New World has already been completed. The sequel that will allow Anthony Mackie to embrace his role as the titular hero on the big screen is still a few months away from flying into theaters. But the studio could use Hall H to show fans an idea of the story they're trying to tell. Thunderbolts* has also been filming for a while, and with less than a year to go until the team debuts, the movie directed by Jake Schreirer could have a presence in San Diego. That's not even mentioning how The Fantastic Four is about to start filming.

What About the Television Series?

Marvel Studios has always kept secrets under wraps until the very last moment, which is why no projects have officially been confirmed to be discussed at San Diego Comic-Con. The upcoming television slate from the company includes Agatha All Along, which is currently slated to premiere on Disney+ on September 18. An animated show titled Eyes of Wakanda is still aiming to premiere on the streaming platform this year. The project will go back in time, years before T'Challa (Chadwick Boseman) and Shuri (Letitia Wright) took on the mantle. Viewers are also eager to learn anything they can about Daredevil: Born Again, with the return of Charlie Cox to the titular role after his appearance in Spider-Man: No Way Home quickly becoming one of the most anticipated events in the franchise.

San Diego Comic-Con will take place from July 25 through July 28. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates.