If you’ve watched some recent Disney+ Marvel Studios programming, you might’ve noticed some tweaks to the instantly recognizable Marvel Studios logo. Season 2 of Loki has featured brand-new theme music for this fixture of all Marvel Studios properties on two of its first three episodes, while both seasons of I Am Groot featured a sped-up version of the logo intended to make sure the individual episodes of this program were as short as possible. These alterations aren’t anything life-changing, but they’re notable adjustments to a part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe experience that’s become incredibly recognizable.

These tweaked versions of the Marvel Studios logo follow in the footsteps of other instances where Disney provided new iterations. Most notably, variations of the Marvel Studios logo were delivered that memorialized the passing of both Chadwick Boseman and Stan Lee, with various images and pieces of footage of these two dominating separate incarnations of this logo. There’s already been a precedent for the Marvel Studios logo getting adjusted to suit the individual needs of a distinct project or the zeitgeist of the larger world. Projects like Loki Season 2 or I Am Groot should get Disney and Marvel Studios way more comfortable with the idea of constantly tweaking this particular logo in extremely fun ways.

Movie Studio Logos Are Recognizable But Could Use a Change

We see movie studio logos a lot. They precede nearly every movie we watch and, thanks to how long many studios have been around, they can be fixtures we see all across various passages of our lives. From mainstream staples like the Warner Bros. or Universal Pictures logos to arthouse fixtures like the Janus Films or Annapurna logos, these images are constantly around in our pop culture diet whether we realize it or not. We get used to hearing that music or seeing those logos play out like they’re supposed to. There’s a comforting reliability in these entities that can also be incredibly fun to see subverted. Seriously, there are few things as immediately exciting as sitting in a movie theater and realizing you’re watching a movie studio logo variant.

There’s a reason there’s been a bunch of satirical news pieces on places like The Onion about people getting excited over the intimidating sight of a familiar movie studio logo crackling or flickering. If you see the 20th Century Fox logo suddenly immersed in storm clouds or the Columbia Pictures logo accompanied by distinctly more somber music, you’re already prepared for something ominous before the movie proper even begins. This feature has already suggested to the viewer that anything in your routine can change on a dime… just imagine what happens when the intense story of the actual film gets underway!

While it can be relaxing to once again hear the sweet sound of that DreamWorks SKG theme music composed by John Williams, it can also be a delightful thrill to be tossed right into a variation on the familiar. Not only does it get you geared up for the unique atmosphere of an impending motion picture, but it also makes you appreciate an everyday movie studio logo that you may have been taking for granted. After all, would that variation on the Paramount Pictures logo hit you so hard if you didn’t have some sort of nostalgic connection to it? Experiencing a fresh twist on conventional experiences can not only expose you to something new but also make viewers appreciate the joys that have been right under their noses.

Marvel Studios Needs To Get More Creative With Its Logo

The Marvel Studios logo has multiple purposes. For one thing, on a pragmatic level, the lengthy nature of the logo (not to mention it flaunting so many Disney-owned MCU characters) ensured that this logo was even less identical to the Marvel logo accompanying Sony or 20th Century Fox adaptations of Marvel Comics characters. Chiefly, though, it was meant to provide some sort of sense of unity across the various disparate Marvel Studios properties. Even when something like Spider-Man: Homecoming was released by a company other than Disney or a project had a noticeably different tone like Eternals, a Marvel Studios logo could reassure audiences immediately that this was all part of the same universe. It was the equivalent of slapping a Coca-Cola label on a potentially unfamiliar beverage; you put a trusted brand on something to give consumers a sense of relief.

This version of the Marvel Cinematic Universe logo debuted in November 2016 on screenings of Doctor Strange, which was only the second of two Marvel Studios movies released that year. The world of MCU projects has drastically changed since those days, to say the least. Since then, Marvel Studios has released as many as four motion pictures in theaters a year while two or three TV shows populate Disney+ annually. There’s a lot of superhero programming emerging from this one outfit and all of them have the same logo. While this ensures some level of consistency across titles, it does deprive individual projects of more chances to establish their own unique identities. Despite Avengers: Endgame’s massive global box office haul seemingly solidifying that people all over the globe were enamored with Marvel’s shared continuity, Marvel Studios has become even more concerned with hammering home that its various properties are always a stone’s throw away from one another. Thus, the Marvel Studios logo often remains stagnant.

What a wasted opportunity for creative new visions of what the Marvel Studios logo could look like! Why couldn’t the Marvel Studios logo for Spider-Man: No Way Home or Hawkeye have utilized radically different animation styles to realize this graphic, as they did with the beautiful black and white Werewolf by Night? Why not shake up viewer expectations and constantly contort this logo to offer up a tease of the distinct atmosphere of the impending movie or TV show? This would always keep viewers on their toes and offer up great new ways for individual artists to solidify the aesthetics of their respective projects!

Given how many different visual styles are represented in the decades of stories in the world of Marvel Comics, the mind reels about the possibilities for fun imagery that could be executed with variants of the Marvel Studios logo. Let I Am Groot and Loki Season 2 be the start of a new trend rather than just aberrations in the grand scheme of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. It’s time for an avalanche of Marvel Studio logo variants.