The 2018 book The Big Picture: The Fight for the Future of Movies by Ben Fritz dedicates a lengthy chapter to breaking down the history of Marvel Studios. Such history observes how, thanks to the limited financial resources at the disposal of Marvel Studios when it started to make original in-house movies, early Marvel Cinematic Universe movies couldn't be as expensive as the Marvel blockbusters made by Sony/Columbia and 20th Century Fox. Iron Man and Thor would need to be made for considerably less than the average Spider-Man installment, racking up budgets in the $140-150 million budgets rather than costs that exceeded $250 million.

Of course, those days are now long in the rearview mirror, primarily because Disney bought up Marvel Studios (along with all other Marvel assets not licensed to other studios) in 2009. Now, the outfit behind The Avengers and its various spin-off movies has access to Disney cash. Plus, the enormous box office hauls of various 2010s features in this franchise have given Disney confidence to spend whatever’s necessary to make the future of the Marvel Cinematic Universe a reality. However, just because costly projects have become the norm for Marvel Studios doesn’t mean this company should continue focusing exclusively on extravagantly expensive fare. Now more than ever, Marvel Studios needs some mid-budget movies in its slate.

What Are the Costs of Modern Marvel Movies?

The necessity of mid-budget Marvel Studios movies becomes glaringly apparent when one becomes conscious of just how out-of-control budgets have grown in modern Marvel Cinematic Universe fare. As late as 2015, Marvel Studios was still capable of producing a movie like Ant-Man that cost only $130 million to produce. The following year, Doctor Strange hit theaters with a $165 million budget while Spider-Man: Far From Home sent its titular web-crawler to Europe in 2019 with a $160 million budget. These were by no means mid-budget affairs, but they provided a welcome contrast to costlier affairs like the $250 million epic Captain America: Civil War.

Starting with Phase Four Marvel Studios projects, though, the default project for all Marvel movies has been $200+ million. Even something focusing on humans and non-cosmic exploits like Black Widow carries a $200 million price tag while a property like Eternals with no pre-existing awareness cost nearly 50% more than the first Iron Man. Meanwhile, beginning with Thor: Love and Thunder, three of the four most recent Marvel Studios installments have cost $250 million to produce while Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania boosted up the previously small-scale exploits of Ant-Man to a $200 million sci-fi adventure. Part of these massive budgets was the financial logistics of shooting big blockbusters during the COVID-19 pandemic while keeping actors like Chris Hemsworth around in this franchise doesn’t come cheap.

However, these budgets primarily appear to stem from a desire by all-new Marvel Studios projects to be as big as Avengers: Endgame. Eternals concludes with a massive duel next to a volcano, Black Widow has a gigantic CG ship falling towards the ground, and titles like Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania are stuffed to the gills with teases for the next decade of Marvel productions. In an attempt to deliver the scope of Avengers: Infinity War three or four times a year to audiences, the costs of Marvel Studios movies have become outlandish. This has occurred just as the global box office has dramatically shifted, with previously key territories like Russia and China largely off-limits now to American blockbusters. That would explain why Marvel Studios has only launched one $1+ billion grossing title world (Spider-Man: No Way Home) since the pandemic began despite spending more than ever on its movies.

It's Time to Go Back to Mid-Budget Movies Like 'Iron Man'

Once Marvel Studios and all other Hollywood studios begin paying their writers and actors proper livable wages, mid-budget projects need to become a priority for this studio. Lucrative titles like Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (not to mention No Way Home, the highest-grossing feature domestically since the pandemic started) are surefire signs massive Marvel movies can still draw a crowd. However, by the same token, money-loser Quantumania showed that throwing a lot of explosions and sequel teases at the screen won’t automatically inspire box office glory. With the international box office shrinking enough to make producing exclusively $250+ million movies no longer a sustainable option, why not take a risk on mid-budget movies?

Speaking of risks, mid-budget movies would also help give Marvel Studios some of its daring mojo back. Back at the start of this whole cinematic universe experiment, Marvel Studios was built on taking some risks, like handing a big blockbuster to Robert Downey Jr. or believing that characters like Thor or the Guardians of the Galaxy could headline major movies. However, Phase Four and Five have been weighed down by more generic creative impulses. Quantumania becoming a Star Wars knock-off was a lazy way to grow that franchise while Love and Thunder strained to recreate the spontaneous comedic joys of Thor: Ragnarok. The most successful recent Marvel features, like Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 and Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, were, unsurprisingly, the ones that took some chances on bolder tones and unique visuals.

Mid-budget movies, simply because they don’t have to make $1 billion worldwide to be profitable, could offer room for unique artistic visions and stories that channel the risk-taking that marked the earliest days of Marvel Studios. Plus, with every superhero movie (from Black Adam to Quantumania to The Flash) trying to be a massive epic stuffed with cameos and explosions, something smaller could stand out in the marketplace. Even better, this style of cinematic storytelling would be optimal for a wide array of low-key superheroes. Perhaps some filmmaker has a great idea for a $50 million Brute Force movie that would primarily make use of puppets! Mid-budget Marvel Studios offerings could be a great way to make that kind of bold idea a reality.

It doesn’t hurt that instances of other studios going for mid-budget comic book adaptations have often resulted in great rewards. The roughly $60 million Deadpool was a box-office juggernaut in 2016 while Joker made even more worldwide on a $55 million budget. Even something that didn’t quite live up to box office expectations like the $82 million-budgeted Harley Quinn: Birds of Prey still did 2.5 times its budget worldwide. When you don’t spend a lot, the risks can be minimal, while a mid-budget movie that takes off with audiences can have incredibly rich rewards. Opting for safe choices like conventional big-budget blockbusters like Quantumania is proving to be a losing proposition for Marvel Studios. It’s time for this company to pump the brakes and embrace mid-budget features, a domain that would be perfect for recapturing the creativity that launched this multimedia saga in the first place.