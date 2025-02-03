Don't listen to those Black Panther rumors. Marvel Studios isn't planning to recast T'Challa (Chadwick Boseman) any time soon. During a recent interview with ComicBook, Nate Moore stated that the studio doesn't have any plans to find a new actor who could play the character on the big screen. The executive works as the VP of Production & Development at Marvel Studios. Recent online rumors toyed with the idea of a new performer taking over the role after Chadwick Boseman's tragic passing. It's now safe to say that the legacy of the hero will continue exactly as it was established by Boseman. Here's what Nate Moore had to say regarding the future of T'Challa:

The truth is, there’s no truth to those rumors. Never say never to anything, we haven’t really had a lot of creative conversations with Ryan Coogler yet, because he’s finishing his film Sinners, which comes out this year,” Moore said. “We’ll get into it later this year, but everything you read online is not true, if for no other reason than we just haven’t started [working on it].

Chadwick Boseman portrayed T'Challa for the first time in Captain America: Civil War. The character was introduced as someone with a deep love for his family and for the nation he grew up in. After that, T'Challa went on to lead Black Panther, the adventure directed by Ryan Coogler that went on to earn more than $1 billion at the global box office. Boseman reprised the role during the massive crossover films, Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame. The King of Wakanda helped the Avengers in their intense battle against Thanos (Josh Brolin).

A sequel titled Black Panther: Wakanda Forever explored the legacy of the character after Chadwick Boseman passed away. Letitia Wright inherited the mantle, with Shuri having to defend Wakanda from Namor (Tenoch Huerta) and his army. The sequel also depicted the death of Ramonda (Angela Basset), Shuri's mother and the Queen regnant of Wakanda. Black Panther: Wakanda Forever went on to earn $859 million at the global box office. It's clear that audiences around the world still care about the heroes of Wakanda and the legacy that Chadwick Boseman left behind thanks to his portrayal of T'Challa.

What's Next for 'Black Panther'?

The future of Black Panther hasn't been decided by Marvel Studios. It has been confirmed that the company is working with Ryan Coogler in order to bring a third installment of the franchise to the big screen. Black Panther: Wakanda Forever opened up multiple storytelling possibilities with the introduction