During San Diego Comic-Con, Marvel Studios revealed multiple new projects, setting an ambitious calendar of release dates for MCU movies going through 2026. This new calendar includes many untitled projects, kept under secrecy because most of them are scheduled for after “The Multiversal Saga,” Marvel Studios' new exciting crossover storyline, set to end in 2025.

While we were not aware of its official name, “The Multiversal Saga” theatrical releases debuted with Black Widow, the first movie of Phase 4. Since then, we saw the release of Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, Eternals, Spider-Man: No Way Home, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, and Thor: Love and Thunder. As Marvel Studios revealed today, the theatrical side of Phase 4 will wrap this November 11 with the release of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. Even so, we were already aware of multiple upcoming films, now officially set in Phase 5: Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, The Marvels, and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3.

The wheels of superhero hype must keep turning, though, and Marvel Studios revealed today the entire schedule for Phase 5, Phase 6, and post-“Multiversal Saga” projects. First, Phase 5 now includes Blade, set to be released on November 3, 2023. Also set in Phase 5 is Captain America: New World Order, set to be released on May 3, 2024. Finally, Phase 5 wraps with the release of Thunderbolts on July 26, 2024.

Phase 6 starts on November 8, 2024, with the release of Fantastic Four. Then, Disney saved the date of February 14, 2025, for the release of an untitled film. Things start to speed up on May 2, 2025, with the release of Avengers: The Kang Dynasty, the first half of a two-part crossover event that promises to shake the MCU. There’s a second untitled project schedule for 2025 on July 25. Lastly, on November 7, 2025, Avengers: Secret Wars will end the “Multiversal Saga”. However, Marvel Studios is not stopping after the “Multiversal Saga”, as they have already set a date for four more untitled projects to be released in 2026: February 13, May 1, July 24, and November 6.

Some of the untitled dates should be filled by projects we already know about, such as Deadpool 3, a sequel for Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, and a sequel to Spider-Man: No Way Home. There’s also a Mutants movie reportedly in production, which could also occupy one of the untitled dates. Of course, all of that is only on the film side of Marvel Studios, which has been aggressively expanding towards Disney+ with multiple TV shows released yearly. And with a new batch of animated series on the horizon, there’s enough content for any Marvel fan to be satisfied.

