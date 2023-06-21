It looks like Marvel Studios won't be present at Hall H during this year's edition of San Diego Comic-Con, according to The Wrap. The studio is known for the big presentation it organizes for the yearly pop culture event, teasing fans with what's to come from the future of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Unfortunately, that won't be the case next month, and fans will have to wait a little bit more to find out more information related to upcoming projects. Kevin Feige will wait for another special occasion, where he can bring the excitement and anticipation-building that he is known for.

While an exact reason for the studio's absence wasn't given, it might be attributed to the fact that the likely Screen Actors Guild of America strike that will affect the entire industry. Any actor that's a part of the guild wouldn't be able to promote any upcoming production, making the entire presentation awkward. You can't market Daredevil's return without Charlie Cox on stage, after all. Another possible reason why there won't be a presentation this year could simply be the fact that the studio is currently uncertain about aspects of the franchise's future. The recent controversy surrounding Jonathan Majors has made the narrative taking place in future Marvel projects uncertain, given how Kang was supposed to be the villain of the current Multiverse Saga.

It could be bittersweet for audiences to learn that Marvel Studios won't be present at Hall H this year, specially after last summer's impactful presentation. For instance, at last year's presentation, Feige talked about the future of the Avengers films officially for the first time. Avengers: The Kang Dynasty is currently scheduled to hit theaters on May 1, 2026, while Avengers: Secret Wars could be coming to the big screen on May 7, 2027. It remains to be seen if Marvel's current plan will be brought to life, or if any major changes will be announced at a later date.

Universal & HBO Are Also Reconsidering Their Involvement at the 2023 Comic-Con

Interestingly, Marvel Studios is not the only studio scaling back Comic-Con involvement this year. In fact, Universal Studios and Warner Bros. Discovery's HBO are reportedly considering pulling out of the convention as a potential SAG-AFTRA strike approaches. While HBO has been a notable presence at Comic-Con in recent years, this will not be first time Universal has been absent from the convention, notably sitting out of 2019's Comic-Con.

