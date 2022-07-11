Marvel Studios has come under fire from members of the VFX community as artists have begun to speak out against the company. Many have referred to the company as being the ‘worst’ to work for, with the entertainment company supposedly imposing difficult deadlines and artists being overworked. Given the number of movies from the MCU we see each year, it is easy to forget that there are minds and bodies behind the development of these new projects.

Marvel has, in the past, faced criticism regarding the deteriorating quality of its VFX and special effects. In 2018, there was criticism about the VFX quality in the final battle of Black Panther and more recently, the first trailer of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law was riddled with controversy as many were not impressed with how the character appeared on screen. Per The Gamer, VFX artists are now refusing to work with the entertainment giant, with many calling the company the "worst VFX management out there". The allegations came from a Reddit thread, where supposed artists who have worked for Marvel spoke about their experiences. The thread was titled "I am quite frankly sick and tired of working on Marvel shows!"

The thread is filled with artists complaining about sleep deprivation, exhaustion and eating badly. One of the artists, Reddit user Independent-Ad419 had this to say about the studio:

"Marvel has probably the worst methodology of production and VFX management out there. They can never fix the look for the show before more than half the allocated time for the show is over. The artists working on Marvel shows are definitely not paid equivalent to the amount of work they put in."

Another user, RANDVR writes about being frustrated with the studio:

"I am on my third Marvel project in a row and literally just woke up 5:30 am on a Saturday with stress going 'I don't want to do this anymore. It's 6 am now and I am making a reel to apply someplace that has projects other than Marvel because I can't do this anymore."

Lending credence to the challenges of colleagues, Dhruv Govil, a VFX artist who formerly worked with Marvel on the projects Guardians of the Galaxy and Spider-Man added his voice to the outcry on Twitter. Responding to the aforementioned article from The Gamer, Govil spoke about his personal experience saying he was overworked, stating:

"Working on #Marvel shows is what pushed me to leave the VFX industry. They're a horrible client, and I've seen way too many colleagues break down after being overworked, while Marvel tightens the purse strings."

It remains to be seen how Marvel will handle these allegations and if there is truth to them, improve conditions. A number of the studios’ projects have been criticized for their questionable quality with regard to VFX and CGI. Thor: Love and Thunder, Marvel’s latest entry which it is currently showing in theaters, has not been spared from the onslaught.

