Names can go a long way toward making a positive first impression, and for heroes, it's all the more important. A codename must symbolize what the hero stands for, be related to their powers, and become their brand's identity. Heroes need their names to be iconic and memorable yet straightforward and easy to remember; there is no point in having an elaborate moniker if no one can recall it or not take it seriously.

Think of the threatening moniker of The Punisher or the iconic and memorable Spider-Man; hero names should encapsulate the individual's essence and raison d'etre. The cool factor is important, but most often, they are best when they represent the hero and their powers or ideals. From straightforward, one-word codenames to more complex names with hidden meanings, these are the best superhero names in the Marvel canon.

10 Professor X

Played by Patrick Stewart and James McAvoy

Image via 20th Century Studios

Charles Xavier, known as Professor X, was first introduced in The X-Men #1 in 1963 when Stan Lee and Jack Kirby created him. As the leader of the X-Men, he displays incredible intelligence, wisdom, and leadership skills and commands a great deal of respect from both allies and enemies. He has the power of telepathy, allowing him to read and control minds. Patrick Stewart played the character in 2000 with the original X-Men movie, with James McAvoy portraying a younger version of the character in X-Men: First Class.

Professor X stands out as a hero name because of its authoritative command and the status it presents. The title of professor demands respect as it is usually given to those who excel in their field to teach at a high level. The name not only reflects Charles' status as a teacher but also as an extremely knowledgeable person. The X in his name represents his surname, Xavier, but also adds a hint of mystery, not giving a full grasp of what his powers could be.

9 Scarlet Witch

Played by Elizabeth Olsen

Image via Marvel

Making her debut in The X-Men #4 in 1964 at the hands of the iconic duo of Lee and Kirby, Scarlet Witch has become one of the most well-known mutants in the Marvel universe. Elizabeth Olsen has been the face of Scarlet Witch starting in 2014 with a cameo in Captain America: The Winter Soldier. Her powers include magic, energy/reality manipulation, telekinesis, and flight.

Scarlet Witch's name is very self-explanatory. Her hair, clothes, and powers are all red/scarlet, and her abilities fall in the realm of magic. Her name perfectly suits her as a hero but also acts as an intimidating moniker: blood is often described as scarlet, and witches are known for their evil deeds. As one of the most powerful characters in the MCU, an opposing and threatening name suits the Scarlet Witch's strength and what she can do. In the comics, Scarlet Witch is just another codename, but the MCU turned it into an ages-old title, adding to its cool factor.

8 Deadpool

Played by Ryan Reynolds

Image via Marvel Studios

Created by Fabian Nicieza and Rob Liefeld for The New Mutants #98 in 1990, Deadpool has become one of the most iconic Marvel characters with his signature design and fourth-wall-breaking jokes. With his regenerative abilities, Deadpool is basically immortal, but he is also a capable fighter at both close and long range, making him an imposing threat. Despite a series of delays, Deadpool finally got his movie in 2016, where Ryan Reynolds would bring the character to life and prove a perfect superhero casting.

Deadpool is one of the most singular names in Marvel, helping him stand out in a franchise with so many fantastic characters. In the comics, he and the other failed experiments formed a "when will they be dead" pool and bet on who they believed would die first. His healing powers kicked in and prevented him from dying, thus winning the dead pool, and the name just stuck afterward. Not only does Deadpool's name directly include his origin, but it also gives off a gory image that strikes fear into his enemies.

7 Punisher

Played by Jon Bernthal

Image via Netflix

The controversial vigilante, created by Gerry Conway, John Romita Sr., and Ross Andru, debuted in The Amazing Spider-Man #129 in 1974. The Punisher is known for his brutality, which was mainly featured in his TV portrayal by Jon Bernthal. Despite not having any superpowers, Punisher is an expert marksman and skilled in hand-to-hand combat, but his vengeful motivations make him one of the most dangerous heroes in Marvel.

The Punisher is one of the most badass names for a superhero. Rather than sugar-coating his ruthless approach, the Punisher embraces it. As implied by his name, the Punisher takes it upon himself to punish those he deems evil, usually through lethal force. The name fits his characterization and is also incredibly cool, making him a standout ground-level hero who desperately needs an appearance in the MCU.

The Punisher Where to Watch *Availability in US stream

rent

buy Not available Not available Release Date November 17, 2017 Cast Jon Bernthal , Ben Barnes , Josh Stewart Seasons 2

6 Spider-Man

Played by Tobey Maguire, Andrew Garfield, and Tom Holland

Image via Sony Pictures Releasing

This character needs no introduction, but the web-slinger first made his appearance in 1962 with Amazing Fantasy #15, created by Stan Lee and Steve Ditko. Having all the abilities of a spider, Spider-Man's powers are highlighted by super strength, webslingers, spidey sense, and the ability to climb walls. Many actors have portrayed the iconic hero: Tobey Maguire, Andrew Garfield, and most recently, Tom Holland are the most famous actors to play the character in live-action.

Despite not being particularly creative, Spider-Man is undoubtedly Marvel's most recognizable hero name. The beloved character established himself as a staple in the genre and has become one of the biggest icons in modern pop culture. The name is simple, straight to the point, memorable, and easy to say. It is convenient and memorable enough to have stuck throughout history, as fans see it every few years with a new Spider-Man movie.

5 Captain Marvel

Played by Brie Larson

Image via Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures

Making their first appearance in Marvel Super-Heroes #12 in 1967, Captain Marvel was initially Mar-Vell before Carol Danvers became the more popular variant of the character. Created by Stan Lee and Gene Colan, Captain Marvel has the abilities of energy manipulation and flight, making her one of the strongest cosmic characters in Marvel. Brie Larson starred as the character in Captain Marvel and has since become an integral part of the franchise.

While not being the most famous hero in the business, Captain Marvel utilizes the brand's name, making her stand out among the well-known heroes. Captain Marvel originally wasn't a codename but just a name, as the Kree warrior was named Mar-Vell until Carol Danvers took up the mantle after the death of the previous Captain Marvel. The name holds a specific identity with it, as it embodies the superhero brand as a whole, fitting for such a mighty character.

4 Ghost Rider

Played by Nicolas Cage

Image via Columbia Pictures

Initially planned as a Daredevil villain, Gary Friedrich, Roy Thomas, and Mike Ploog created Ghost Rider in 1972 under Marvel Spotlight #5. Riding on his motorcycle, Ghost Rider is an immortal harbinger of death capable of regeneration, superstrength, expert combat and creating ethereal fire. Despite receiving lackluster reviews, Nicolas Cage starred in two Ghost Rider movies, doing justice to the King of Hell.

With a name like Johnny Blaze, the superhero alter ego needed to be even cooler, and Ghost Rider fits the bill. The name is badass and menacing while also relating to his powers and life, as he always rides around his motorcycle. Coined by none other than Stan Lee, Ghost Rider's name strikes fear in the hearts of his enemies, who get even more scared after seeing his face.