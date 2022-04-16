Before the age of Disney+ and the consistent stream of both MCU and Star Wars-related content, Netflix cornered the early market on superhero shows. These shows are built around characters such as Charlie Cox’s Matt Murdock and Rosario Dawson’s Claire Temple. Even before the crossover event in The Defenders, characters, references, and actions were very much linked. For a time, fans of the series thought that these favored shows would be pushed into the shadows forever. That is until Matt Murdock flew into the Marvel Cinematic Universe in the movie Spider-Man: No Way Home. He was followed shortly by Vincent D'Onofrio’s Kingpin in the MCU series Hawkeye, which raised questions about what the state of the rest of The Defenders would be.

Shortly after Disney released news that The Defenders series would be added to Disney+ on March 16, 2022. And that's where all the series are now streaming, along with the show Marvel’s Agents of SHIELD. Unlike some of the more convoluted timelines in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, The Defenders Saga was conveniently released in the correct chronological order. That order can still be a bit confusing to the outsider and includes weaving from show to show. It is important to note that it would be very difficult to skip any season and understand the entire timeline. For example, both Claire Temple and Turk appear in the first seasons of virtually all the Defenders shows. There are multiple side quests in each show that eventually become their own storylines or show themselves. For example, Daredevil Season 2 focuses on Frank Castle (aka the Punisher) and he eventually got his own show later on. But if you're interested in rewatching all the shows in the series, here's the right way to go about it.

The Defenders Shows in Order of Release

Image Via Netflix

Daredevil Season 1 - April 10, 2015 Jessica Jones Season 1 - November 20, 2015 Daredevil Season 2 - March 18, 2016 Luke Cage Season 1 - September 30, 2016 Iron Fist Season 1 - March 17, 2017 The Defenders - August 18, 2017 The Punisher Season 1 - November 17, 2017 Jessica Jones Season 2 - March 8, 2018 Luke Cage Season 2 - June 22, 2018 Iron Fist Season 2 - September 7, 2018 Daredevil Season 3 - October 19, 2018 The Punisher Season 2 - January 18, 2019 Jessica Jones Season 3 - June 14, 2019

The Defenders Shows in Chronological Order

Image via Netflix

Daredevil Season 1 (April 10, 2015)

This season is the foundation for the rest of the shows and shows the process of Matt Murdock slowly becoming Daredevil as he takes on his nemesis, Wilson Fisk.

Jessica Jones Season 1 (November 20, 2015)

Superstrong Jessica is a troubled private investigator who drinks a bit too much, but after you meet her nightmarish villain you may be more willing to forgive. Kligrave can brainwash those around him and a case once again reunites Jessica with her former tormenter.

Daredevil Season 2 (March 18, 2016)

After putting Fisk in prison, you would expect there to be less violence in Hell’s Kitchen, but the appearance of the Punisher turns Matt’s world upside down. Dealing with the moral questions of Frank’s methods, Matt is even further disturbed by the appearance of his ex, Elektra.

Image via Netflix

Luke Cage Season 1 (September 30, 2016)

The first season of Luke Cage introduces us to Harlem's dark underside. When Luke Cage’s mentor gets caught in the crossfire, Cage has to fight some ghosts of the present and past to make it right.

Iron Fist Season 1 (March 17, 2017)

If you went looking for a rich billionaire martial artist but missed Gotham, you may find Danny Rand. After his parents were killed (sound familiar?) Danny sets out to win back his family business, but unlike Bats, he has a superpower, the ability to use ancient mystical kung fu.

The Defenders (August 18, 2017)

New York (like always) is in danger once again, and this time it seems that more than one hero is needed to win the day. Too bad that Cap and Iron Man are AWOL, so we get to see the ragtag group of New York's oddest vigilantes team up, with only Punisher being left out of this short team-up series.

Image via Netflix

Related:Marvel's Netflix Heroes Were Considered for 'Infinity War', Confirm Russo Brothers

The Punisher Season 1 (November 17, 2017)

After he escaped from prison in Daredevil Season 2, Frank has been busy. While trying to tackle more of the usual criminal underground, Frank discovers a conspiracy that has roots back in the incident that killed his family and cuts a brutal path to the truth.

Jessica Jones Season 2 (March 8, 2018)

This season is oddly without a main villain and focuses on how Jessica got her powers. In some ways, it can seem more like an origin season than the first season, and while it has some excellent character building, it could have used a more concrete end.

Luke Cage Season 2 (June 22, 2018)

Mariah Dillard (Alfre Woodard) returns in Season 2 as the primary villain, and with the introduction of Bushmaster, this season feels very close to the comics. This season is one of the best superhero TV shows produced to date and will keep you enthralled from beginning to end.

Image Via Netflix

Iron Fist Season 2 (September 7, 2018)

Danny and Colleen thought they could lie low after the events of the Defenders series but with a myriad of rival gangs upending the peace, they get drawn back into the fight. The season culminates with Davos, a former contender for the Iron Fist, angered by Danny’s lack of commitment to defend K'un-Lun, attempting to take the Iron Fist from Danny.

Daredevil Season 3 (October 19, 2018)

Following the events of The Defenders, Matt is left critically injured. Upon hearing that Wilson Fisk struck a deal with the government to be released, Matt starts upon a dark path. The season focuses on Matt attempting to not break his internal code as the system he believes in breaks down.

The Punisher Season 2 (January 18, 2019)

For this season, Frank continues his trend of vigilante justice outside of New York. He meets a young woman in deep trouble named Rachel and attempts to help uncover who is hunting her.

Jessica Jones Season 3 (June 14, 2019)

After the death of Jessica's mother and her best friend Trish gaining superpowers, everything is changed for Jessica. Originally, Trish and Jessica attempt to work it out together and hunt down a psychopathic serial killer, but a revelation pits these two friends against each other.

The Future?

While rumors are flying from all around, very little concrete information is known about the future of these characters. One of the more plausible bits of speculation revolves around the new She-Hulk show. As with many Marvel characters, She-Hulk has been known to live and work in New York, and as an attorney, she could have the need for a private investigator like Jessica Jones. Moreover, Jessica Jones actress Krysten Ritter has stated that she would be willing to work for Disney and return as Jessica in the future. Hopefully, we will see some more of our favorites soon, whether it be in She-Hulk or any other MCU show in the near future.

